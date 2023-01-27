Global Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Industry"
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. ECG Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Holter Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $684.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$684.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$783.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$491.2 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)
- BioTelemetry Inc.
- BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- GE Healthcare UK Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Medtronic Plc.
- Mortara Instrument Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- Schiller AG
- Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.
- St. Jude Medical Inc.
- Welch Allyn


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cardiovascular Diseases: Facts & Figures
Recent Market Activity
CVD Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices on a High Growth Trajectory
The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
Competitive Scenario
Holter Monitoring Systems: An Established Market, Facing Threats
Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices - A Comparison of Holter
and Other Devices
Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices
A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG
Systems- Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT
Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event
Monitoring Systems - Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and
MCOT
Competitive Landscape
Implantable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth
ECG Management Systems: Integral for Data Storage
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices -
Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BioTelemetry, Inc. (USA)
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
GE Healthcare UK Ltd. (UK)
Koninklijke Philips N.V, (USA)
Medtronic Plc. (USA)
Mortara Instrument, Inc. (USA)
Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
Philips Healthcare (USA)
Schiller AG (Switzerland)
Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)
St. Jude Medical, Inc. (USA)
Welch Allyn (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth
Driver
Aging Population Drives Demand
Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Cardiac
Monitoring Market
Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring
Devices
Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring
Devices Demand
SELECT PRODUCT TRENDS/ADVANCEMENTS
Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances
Disposable Devices - the New Trend in Holter Monitors
ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT): A Potential Threat to Holter
Monitors
Remote Monitoring Reduces Hospital Admissions and Readmissions
Innovations in Remote ECG Monitoring
Advancements in ECG Management Systems
Third-Party Integration
GE Muse Version 9 ECG Management System
Mobile Access for ECG Waveforms
Others Advancements in ECG Management Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ECG
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for ECG Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for ECG Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holter Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Holter Monitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Holter Monitors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Loop Recorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Implantable Loop Recorders
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Loop
Recorders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2023 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: China Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: China 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2023 (E)
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: France Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: France 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter
Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Spain Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Russia Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG
Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter
Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG
Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter
Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Australia Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter
Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
India for 2023 (E)
Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: India Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: India 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG
Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter
Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices by Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable
Loop Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG
Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter
Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ARGENTINA
Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter
Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

BRAZIL
Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

MEXICO
Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Disease
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems, Holter Monitors,
Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices by Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable
Loop Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ECG Systems,
Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other Segments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

MIDDLE EAST
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by
Segment - ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop
Recorders and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Cardiovascular
Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices by Segment - ECG
Systems, Holter Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular

