Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market to 2028 - by Product, Application, End-user and Geography

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Application, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cardiac rehabilitation market is expected to reach US$ 2,865.42 million by 2028 from US$ 1,780.98 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during 2020-2028. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the key driving factors such as the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and growing adoption of tele-cardiac rehabilitation. However, the high cost of cardiac rehabilitation equipment hinders the market growth.



CR is an evidence-based, multidisciplinary intervention conferred to enhance health consequences and quality of life when used as secondary prevention. CR includes cardiac risk factor modification, educational counseling, behavioral interventions, psychosocial assessment, and exercise training. Historically, patients receive CR in supervised, group-based classes conducted in an outpatient setting over several weeks.



Tele-cardiac rehabilitation (TCR) is a part of telehealth that uses telecommunication technologies such as smartphone applications. Tele-cardiac rehabilitation is a word used to describe rehabilitation services from a distance using information technology and telecommunications. The outbreak of COVID-19 that has consequently imposed lockdowns has resulted in a decreased inflow of patients in hospitals for treatment of other diseases. The need for social distancing has stimulated the demand for TCR to improve utilization rates and ameliorate access to CR. Patients with heart disease have a significant more fatality rate from COVID-19 infection, and they must practice social distancing to lower their risk of contracting COVID-19.



Based on products, the cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented into heart rate monitor, stabilization balls, treadmill, rower, elliptical trainer, blood pressure monitor, stationary bicycle, and others. In 2020, the treadmill segment accounted for the largest market share. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of obesity and government initiatives for promoting cardiac rehab. For instance, as per the WHO, in 2016, over 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and above were overweight and over 650 million people were obese.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.2 Growing Adoption of Tele-Cardiac Rehabilitation

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Cardiac Rehabilitation Equipment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Supportive Government Initiatives

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rise in Technologically Advanced Cardiac Rehabilitation Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Analysis - By Products

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Revenue Share, by Products (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Heart Rate Monitors

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Heart Rate Monitors: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Stabilization Balls

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Stabilization Balls: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Treadmill

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Treadmill: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Rower

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Rower: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Elliptical Trainer

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Elliptical Trainer: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.8 Blood Pressure Monitor

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Blood Pressure Monitor: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.9 Stationary Bicycle

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Stationary Bicycle: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.10 Others

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Others: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Revenue Share, by Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Angioplasty

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Angioplasty: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Coronary Artery Disease

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Coronary Artery Disease: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Cardiomyopathy

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Cardiomyopathy: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Cholesterol Management

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Cholesterol Management: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Diabetes

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Diabetes: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.8 Lung Transplant

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Lung Transplant: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Cardiac Rehabilitation Market, by Distribution Channel, 2020 and 2028 (%)

9.3 Hospitals & Clinics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals & Clinics: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Home Healthcare

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Home Healthcare: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Specialty Hospitals

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Specialty Hospitals: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Cardiac Rehabilitation Centers

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Cardiac Rehabilitation Centers: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: Cardiac Rehabilitation Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Cardiac Rehabilitation Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Halma plc

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 OMRON Corporation

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 AVECINNA

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 General Electric Company

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Core Health & Fitness, LLC

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Peloton Interactive, Inc.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Resideo Technologies, Inc

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 ergoline GmbH

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 HealthCare International

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m98wft

