Global Cardamom Market Outlook 2021-2025 | Growth of $168.87 Million Projected | Rising Trend of Cardamom Usage in Herbal Health Supplements

The global cardamom market is poised to grow by $168.87 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom, increasing use of cardamom in developing countries, and multifaceted nature of cardamom. The study identifies the rising trend of cardamom usage in herbal health supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the cardamom market growth during the next few years. Also, growing prominence for online shopping and growing demand for organic cardamom will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The cardamom market is segmented as below:

By Product

Ingredients

Powder

Liquid extract

By Application

Food and beverages

Medical

Other

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardamom market vendors that include:

Als Spices

Cardex SA

Del Tropico SA

DS Group

Flavica Spices

Imexa Inc.

Kautilya Commodities

KLG Spice

MAS Enterprises Ltd.

McCormick & Company Inc.

Also, the cardamom market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

