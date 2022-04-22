Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market (2022 to 2029) - Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Carbon Capture and Storage Market

Carbon Capture and Storage Market
Carbon Capture and Storage Market

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Application; By Capture Type; By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon capture and storage market size is expected to reach USD 15,286.4 million by 2029 according to this new study. The report gives a detailed insight into the current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Increasing government regulations on GHG emission along with rising awareness regarding climate change conditions among CO2 emitting industries is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing the use of sustainable resources such as wind and water along with the introduction of emission control machinery is expected to create opportunities for industry growth.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period due to increasing energy demand along with government initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions. Moreover, increasing investment towards technology storage development coupled with the presence of key industry players are expected to favor the trend in the coming years. Additionally, developed economies in this region are expected to increase the demand for the storage product over the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global industry include Cansolv Technologies Inc, AkerSolutions, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil, Dakota Gasification Company, Fluor, Halliburton, General Electric, HTC CO2 Systems Corp, Linde, Japan CCS Co., Ltd., Maersk Oil, NRG Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Schlumberger Limited, Siemens AG, Statoil, Shell CANSOLV, and Sulzer.

These companies are investing in research & development and adopting strategies to increase their industry presence. For Instance, In November 2020, Baker Hughes has disclosed the acquisition of Compact Carbon Capture, a leading technological design company focusing on CO2 seizure technologies. Baker Hughes' global focus is on decarbonization by delivering CO2 reduction solutions for CO2-intensive sectors such as oil and gas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Carbon Capture and Storage Market Insights
4.1. Carbon Capture and Storage Market - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Carbon Capture and Storage Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.6. Carbon Capture and Storage Industry trends
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Capture Type
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage, by Capture Type, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)
5.3. Pre-combustion
5.3.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Pre-combustion, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)
5.4. Industrial separation
5.4.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Industrial separation, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)
5.5. Oxyfuel-combustion
5.5.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Oxyfuel-combustion, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)
5.6. Post-combustion
5.6.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Post-combustion, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)

6. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Application
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Application, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)
6.3. Enhanced Oil Recovery
6.3.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Enhanced Oil Recovery, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)
6.4. Industrial
6.4.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Industrial, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)
6.5. Agriculture
6.5.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Agriculture, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Others, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million, Volume - Million Metric Tons)

7. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
8.1.1. Expansion
8.1.2. Acquisitions
8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

9. Company Profiles
9.1. AkerSolutions
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Financial Performance
9.1.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.4. Recent Development
9.2. Cansolv Technologies Inc.
9.2.1. Company Overview
9.2.2. Financial Performance
9.2.3. Product Benchmarking
9.2.4. Recent Development
9.3. Chevron Corporation
9.3.1. Company Overview
9.3.2. Financial Performance
9.3.3. Product Benchmarking
9.3.4. Recent Development
9.4. Dakota Gasification Company
9.4.1. Company Overview
9.4.2. Financial Performance
9.4.3. Product Benchmarking
9.4.4. Recent Development
9.5. Exxon Mobil
9.5.1. Company Overview
9.5.2. Financial Performance
9.5.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.4. Recent Development
9.6. Fluor
9.6.1. Company Overview
9.6.2. Financial Performance
9.6.3. Product Benchmarking
9.6.4. Recent Development
9.7. General Electric
9.7.1. Company Overview
9.7.2. Financial Performance
9.7.3. Product Benchmarking
9.7.4. Recent Development
9.8. Halliburton
9.8.1. Company Overview
9.8.2. Financial Performance
9.8.3. Product Benchmarking
9.8.4. Recent Development
9.9. HTC CO2 Systems Corp
9.9.1. Company Overview
9.9.2. Financial Performance
9.9.3. Product Benchmarking
9.9.4. Recent Development
9.10. Japan CCS Co., Ltd.
9.10.1. Company Overview
9.10.2. Financial Performance
9.10.3. Product Benchmarking
9.10.4. Recent Development
9.11. Linde
9.11.1. Company Overview
9.11.2. Financial Performance
9.11.3. Product Benchmarking
9.11.4. Recent Development
9.12. Maersk Oil
9.12.1. Company Overview
9.12.2. Financial Performance
9.12.3. Product Benchmarking
9.12.4. Recent Development
9.13. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
9.13.1. Company Overview
9.13.2. Financial Performance
9.13.3. Product Benchmarking
9.13.4. Recent Development
9.14. NRG Energy
9.14.1. Company Overview
9.14.2. Financial Performance
9.14.3. Product Benchmarking
9.14.4. Recent Development
9.15. Schlumberger Limited
9.15.1. Company Overview
9.15.2. Financial Performance
9.15.3. Product Benchmarking
9.15.4. Recent Development
9.16. Shell CANSOLV
9.16.1. Company Overview
9.16.2. Financial Performance
9.16.3. Product Benchmarking
9.16.4. Recent Development
9.17. Siemens AG
9.17.1. Company Overview
9.17.2. Financial Performance
9.17.3. Product Benchmarking
9.17.4. Recent Development
9.18. Statoil
9.18.1. Company Overview
9.18.2. Financial Performance
9.18.3. Product Benchmarking
9.18.4. Recent Development
9.19. Sulzer
9.19.1. Company Overview
9.19.2. Financial Performance
9.19.3. Product Benchmarking
9.19.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n51j7p

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Boxing star Mandy Bujold retires, leaving sport a better place for female athletes

    Mandy Bujold's boxing career didn't end as she'd envisioned. Five years after illness ruined her chances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 11-time national flyweight champion had dreamed of capturing a medal in Tokyo, but she was eliminated in the opening round. Still, her months-long battle with the International Olympic Committee just to compete in Tokyo paved a new path for women athletes wanting to combine sport and motherhood. Bujold stepped into the ring with the biggest opponent in sport — th

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc