The Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market is expected to grow by 64.05 mn tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the carbon capture and storage market and it is poised to grow by 64. 05 mn tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

Our report on the carbon capture and storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the dependence on fossil fuels for generation of electricity and the need to adhere to stringent environmental regulations. In addition, the dependence on fossil fuels for generation of electricity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The carbon capture and storage market analysis includes application, technology, and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The carbon capture and storage market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Enhanced oil recovery

• Geological storage



By Technology

• Pre-combustion

• Post-combustion

• Oxy-fuel combustion



By End-user

• Power and oil and gas

• Manufacturing



By Geographical Landscape

• Americas

• APAC

• MEA

• Europe



This study identifies the hike in investments and advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon capture and storage market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on carbon capture and storage market covers the following areas:

• Carbon capture and storage market sizing

• Carbon capture and storage market forecast

• Carbon capture and storage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon capture and storage market vendors that include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Chevron Corp., ENGIE SA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Praxair Inc., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Also, the carbon capture and storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

