Global CAR-T cell therapy market valuation to surpass USD 8.92 billion by 2026

The latest ‘global CAR-T cell therapy market’ report is rich source of information for businesses, investors, VPs, and new entrants to gain a better understanding the current business scenario and the steps to be taken for strong returns during 2020-2026.

Selbyville, Delaware , Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide CAR-T cell therapy market size is projected to showcase a y-o-y growth rate of 34.5% during 2020-2026, subsequently accounting for USD 8.92 billion by the end of the forecast period. As per the report findings, rising burden of cancer worldwide is primary growth driver of the industry. Moreover, spike in cases of failure response to alternative therapies is reinforcing the demand for Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell therapy.

Key growth drivers and opportunities along with threats and challenges have been factored to decipher the future trajectory of this business sphere. Moreover, it offers a detailed segmentation of the industry, inclusive of target antigen, indication type, and geographical ambits. In addition, the study boasts of a comprehensive analysis of the evolving competitive dynamics and key players in the market.

For those uninitiated, cancer is one of the leading causes of deaths globally, urging companies to introduce various conventional and cytotoxic immunotherapies into the market. Moreover, the complex nature of tumours has prompted organizations to find new treatments that could potentially eliminate cancer at both cellular and genetic level, giving impetus to CAR-T cell therapy industry.

CAR-T cell therapy is a novel therapeutic treatment wherein cancer patient’s white blood cells are extracted, reengineered, and injected back into the body. The restructured cells then multiply and combat the infected cells. As of now, CAR-T cell therapy has shown strong promise in patients suffering from blood cancer or hematologic cancer particularly for non-hodgkin lymphomas.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2963751/

Despite the high success rate of this therapy, the number of patients relapsing months after the treatment is a major concern for global CAR-T cell therapy market growth. Apart from this, complexities associated with manufacturing process of CAR-T cells, logistics challenges faced by healthcare organizations, along with expensive treatment, and poorly defined reimbursement policies are obstructing the industry expansion.

Target antigen overview:

Global CAR-T cell therapy is categorized into CD19/CD22, BCMA, and others, among which, the foremost segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share by the year 2026. The strong growth is creditable to high approval rate of the antigens and their commercialization since 2017.

Meanwhile, BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) segment is anticipated record a robust growth rate growth over the projected timeline, and the others segment is likely to account for a significant portion of the market revenue in the long run.

Indication review:

Global CAR-T cell therapy industry is split among Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Multiple Myeloma (MM), and others. As per trusted projections, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) currently captures the largest market share and is estimated to record strong CAGR through 2026. Whereas, Multiple Myeloma (MM) segment is set to register a hefty yearly growth rate over the analysis timeframe.

Regional outlook:

United States is a prime contributor to global CAR-T cell therapy market remuneration, followed by Europe. Continuous R&D activities, ongoing regulatory approvals for new therapies, and establishment of cancer awareness programmes by major players are supporting the industry expansion in the United States.

On the other hand, the growth of Europe CAR-T cell therapy market is largely attributable to European Medicines Agency’s approval for the use of Kymriah and Yescarta drugs in the region. Meanwhile, APAC market is still at a nascent stage with Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) being the first regulatory authority to pass a greenlight for the administration of Kymriah.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

Story continues