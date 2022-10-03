The Global Car Rack Market is expected to grow by $1.62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period

Global Car Rack Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the car rack market and it is poised to grow by $1. 62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6. 36% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 03, 2022
Our report on the car rack market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for smaller cars, increasing demand for adventure tourism, and a growing need for pedaling.
The car rack market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The car rack market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Bike car rack
• Roof rack
• Ski rack
• Roof box
• Water sports carrier

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the increasing initiatives to enhance participation in skiing as one of the prime reasons driving the car rack market growth during the next few years. Also, rising investment in R&D and growing demand for recreational activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the car rack market covers the following areas:
• Car rack market sizing
• Car rack market forecast
• Car rack market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading car rack market vendors that include ACPS Automotive GmbH, Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd, Clarus Corp., CRUZBER SA, Demar UK Ltd., Front Runner GmbH, JAC Products, KAMEI GmbH, and Co. KG, Kuat Innovations, Kufieta SC, Magna International Inc., Malone Auto Racks, Mont Blanc Group AB, Saris Cycling Group Inc., Thule Group AB, TOWER POPULAR Ind Co. Ltd., Yakima Products Inc., and You Love Sports. Also, the car rack market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
