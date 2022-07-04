Global Car Carrier Market Report 2022-2026: Rising Vehicle Sales & Improvement in Vessel Designs Driving Growth

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Car Carrier Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global car carrier market by value is anticipated to reach US$975.92 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the period spanning 2022-2026. The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising urban population, higher vehicle sales, rising demand for foreign vehicles, and improvement in vessel designs.

The market is expected to face certain challenges such as piracy threats, capacity fluctuations and geo-political tensions. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like escalating technological advancements, upsurge in use of electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global car carrier market, segmented into: open and enclosed.

  • The major regional markets Japan, Europe, Korea, NAFTA, ASEAN, China, and Others have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value
3.2 Global Car Carrier Market by Segments
3.2.1 Global Enclosed Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value
3.2.2 Global Open Car Carrier Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Car Transportation Market by Volume
3.4 Global Car Transportation Market Forecast by Volume
3.5 Global Car Transportation Market Volume by Region
3.6 Global Accumulated Car Carrier Fleet Size Forecast
3.7 Global Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity
3.7.1 Global Average Age of Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity
3.7.2 Global Number of Vessels of Car Carrier Fleet by Carrying Capacity
3.8 Global Existing Car Fleet by Segments and Year of Build
3.9 Global Car Carrier Fleet by Estimated Development in the Average Age
3.10 Global Car Carrier by Number of Recycled Vessels and Average Age at the Time of Recycling

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Urban Population
5.1.2 Rising Vehicle Sales
5.1.3 Expansion of Foreign Vehicles
5.1.4 Improvement in Vessel Designs
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Technological Developments
5.2.2 Upsurge in Use of Electric Vehicles
5.2.3 Artificial Intelligence
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Piracy Threats
5.3.2 Capacity Fluctuations
5.3.3 Geo Political Tensions

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenues Comparison - Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players
6.1.3 Car Carrier Fleet Ranking by Vessels - Key Players
6.1.4 Car Carrier Fleet Ranking by Capacity - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Grimaldi Group

  • Hyundai Glovis

  • K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.)

  • MITSUI O.S.KLINES (MOL)

  • Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)

  • Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA's

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b35t2x

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


