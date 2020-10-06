Global Cannabis Testing Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4.87 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Cannabis Testing Market by Product & Software (Analytical Instruments, Consumables, Software), Testing Procedures (Residual Solvent Screening, Terpene Profiling, Potency Testing, Genetic Testing, Pesticide Screening, Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis), End-User (Laboratories, Cannabis Cultivators, Research Institutes, Drug Manufacturers & Dispensaries), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Newark, NJ, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global cannabis testing market is expected to grow from USD 1.71 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 4.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The global cannabis testing market is witnessing significant growth from recent years. This growth is attributed to the growing number of medical applications of cannabis, rising investment by various research institutes, increasing focus to meet the needs of hemp and cannabis cultivator, and legalization of medical cannabis associated with a rising number of cannabis analysis laboratories. Rising adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories, growing awareness among people through workshops and conferences will propel the market growth.

The methods of drug testing for detecting the use of cannabis in an individual in the field of medicine, sport, and the law is known as cannabis testing. The various methods in which cannabis can be detected are hair testing, saliva testing, urine testing and various others. An analysis of a single cannabis sample tested to determine elements, such as CBD, THC, terpene levels and impurities like mold, residual solvents, pesticide residual and diseases, is referred to as cannabis testing. The amount of concentration obtained from these analyses can be useful in distinguishing elapsed time since used, active use from passive exposure and duration of use. Certified chemical and laboratory technicians can only perform cannabis testing.

The global cannabis testing market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increase in the development of therapies derived from cannabis and components, rising investment, and legalization of cannabis in various emerging economies. Lack of standard testing process, absence of trained laboratory professionals, and high cost of analytical instruments will restrain the market growth. Revoking of the ban on cannabis in developing economies will provide market growth opportunities. However, the lack of industry standards for cannabis testing and high start-up cost for cannabis testing laboratories will challenge the market growth.

The key players operating in the global cannabis testing market are CannaSafe Analytics, Steep Hill, Anandia Labs, Eirlab, Phytovista Laboratories, CW Analytical Laboratories, Pure Analytics, Anresco, EVIO, SC Labs, and Digipath. To gain a significant market share in the global cannabis testing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Digipath and CannaSafe are some of the key manufacturers in cannabis testing.

For instance, in January 2019, Hemp Inc. and Digipath Inc. had an agreement to provide on-site potency testing laboratories for three hemp production sites in Arizona and Oregon that are owned by Hemp Inc. This collaboration enabled Digipath to expand its market share and strengthen its position in the international as well as domestic cannabis testing industry.

In January 2019, Cannabis Innovation Centre (CIC) in Comox Valley, Canada, was established by Anandia Laboratories to develop cannabis using modern plant breeding tools. This will empower the company to expand the consumer base and broaden its product portfolio.

Chromatography instruments segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 38.9% in the year 2019

On the basis of product and software, the global cannabis testing market is segmented into analytical instruments, consumables, and software. The analytical instruments segment is further segmented into chromatography instruments, spectroscopy instruments, and other analytical instruments. The chromatography instruments are further classified into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and other chromatography instruments. The spectroscopy instruments segment is further classified into mass spectrometry, atomic spectroscopy, and atomic spectroscopy. The consumables segment is further segmented into chromatography columns, standards & CRMS, sample preparation products, and supplies and accessories. Chromatography instruments segments dominated the market and held the largest share of 38.9% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to the application of chromatography techniques in potency testing of cannabis. The spectroscopy instrument segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increasing legalization of cannabis testing and its derivative for adults' recreational and medical use.

