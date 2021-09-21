Global Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Markets to 2030: Focus on Risk Assessment Tool (RAT), Qcancer, Hospital, & Clinics

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cancer clinical decision tools market.

The global cancer clinical decision tools market is expected to decline from $0.38 billion in 2019 to $0.35 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.41%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has deferred treatment for cancer unless the conditions are serious. The market is then expected to recover and reach $0.47 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.23%.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cancer clinical decision tools market, and compares it with other markets.



Major players in the cancer clinical decision tools market are McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Elsevier B.V., Macmillan and National Decision Support Company.



The cancer clinical decision tools market consists of sales of cancer decision support tools and related services. Cancer decision tools are designed to support the general practitioner's assessment of patients with potential cancer symptoms. The tools do not change the clinical judgment but give more information that is used to inform patient management decisions. The risk is measured based on reading coded information from the patient record including demographic data, medical history, and symptoms.



In January 2018, Elsevier, a Netherlands-based information analytics company specialized in science and health, acquired Via Oncology for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Elsevier's ability to support not only the referential needs of caregivers but also the workflow needs of clinicians. Integrating the decision tools in electronic medical records will help healthcare professionals to make informed decisions. Via Oncology is a Pennsylvania-based company that provides decision support in cancer care management.



The cancer clinical decision tools market covered in this report is segmented by type into risk assessment tool (RAT); Qcancer and by end-user into hospitals; clinics.



The breach of data and privacy of patients is a major challenge in the cancer clinical decision tools market. Hackers can get access to data centers through healthcare employee's emails leading to a breach of patients' information privacy. The risk of the loss of data and privacy of patients harms the growth of the cancer clinical decision tools market.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer clinical decision tools market. The rise in cancer incidence rates across the globe will increase the demand for cancer clinical decision tools to make treatment decisions faster, thereby contributing to the market growth.



Companies Mentioned

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Elsevier B.V.

Macmillan

National Decision Support Company

