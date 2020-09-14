Global cancer biomarkers market Size to witness 11.8% CAGR during 2020-2027

The report on ‘global cancer biomarkers market’ provides thorough assessment of this industry sphere while elaborating on overall valuation, technological advancements, lucrative opportunities, and growth driving factors into play during 2020-2027.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport LLC, reliable estimates, global cancer biomarkers market was valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 11.8% over 2020-2027. Rising incidences of cancer, increasing awareness regarding cancer therapy among patients, and surging government & private funding towards development of cancer biomarkers are impelling the industry growth, claims the report. In fact, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second major cause of fatalities globally and was responsible for nearly 70% of deaths in developed and developing countries in 2018.

As per the given report, global cancer biomarkers market is scrutinized based on application scope, cancer type, profiling technology, biomolecule class, and regional terrain. Detailed analysis of changing industry dynamics with respect to major competitors as well as a detailed overview of the segments and sub-segments are provided in the document.

For the record, cancer biomarker is a traceable substance that indicates the existence of cancerous cells in human body. Swift treatment results can be attained by examining cancer biomarkers using different diagnostic techniques that help in preventing and detecting cancer, hence stimulating product popularity.

As per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there were 9.6 million cancer deaths among 18.1 million novel cases of cancer reported globally in 2018. The report further projects that by 2040, approximately 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths will be registered. Improving awareness regarding benefits of early diagnosis and emphasis on controlling cancer cases worldwide will provide impetus to cancer biomarkers market size.

On the downside, high cost of vaccine development and unregulated government norms & reimbursement policies are likely to restrain global cancer biomarkers market growth during 2020-2027.

Elaborating market segmentations:

Based on profiling technology, global cancer biomarkers market is segmented into omic technologies, immunoassays, imaging technologies, and cytogenetics-based tests. With respect to biomolecule class, the industry is divided into protein, genetic, and glyco-biomarkers.

Speaking of cancer type, global cancer biomarkers market is classified into stomach cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and others. With regards to applications spectrum, the market is bifurcated into prognostics, diagnostics, risk assessment, drug discovery & development, and others.

Considering regional overview

Global cancer biomarkers industry landscape is fragmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and rest of the world. North America accounted for majority industry share in the recent past, owing to increasing utilization of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery & development as well as dense presence of industry players in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific cancer biomarkers market is expected to showcase strong growth trends during 2020-2027, due to ever-rising cancer cases and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations such as China and India.

