Global cancer biomarkers market Size to witness 11.8% CAGR during 2020-2027

The report on ‘global cancer biomarkers market’ provides thorough assessment of this industry sphere while elaborating on overall valuation, technological advancements, lucrative opportunities, and growth driving factors into play during 2020-2027.
Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport LLC, reliable estimates, global cancer biomarkers market was valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 11.8% over 2020-2027. Rising incidences of cancer, increasing awareness regarding cancer therapy among patients, and surging government & private funding towards development of cancer biomarkers are impelling the industry growth, claims the report. In fact, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second major cause of fatalities globally and was responsible for nearly 70% of deaths in developed and developing countries in 2018.
As per the given report, global cancer biomarkers market is scrutinized based on application scope, cancer type, profiling technology, biomolecule class, and regional terrain. Detailed analysis of changing industry dynamics with respect to major competitors as well as a detailed overview of the segments and sub-segments are provided in the document.
For the record, cancer biomarker is a traceable substance that indicates the existence of cancerous cells in human body. Swift treatment results can be attained by examining cancer biomarkers using different diagnostic techniques that help in preventing and detecting cancer, hence stimulating product popularity.
As per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there were 9.6 million cancer deaths among 18.1 million novel cases of cancer reported globally in 2018. The report further projects that by 2040, approximately 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths will be registered. Improving awareness regarding benefits of early diagnosis and emphasis on controlling cancer cases worldwide will provide impetus to cancer biomarkers market size.
Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2895871/
On the downside, high cost of vaccine development and unregulated government norms & reimbursement policies are likely to restrain global cancer biomarkers market growth during 2020-2027.
Elaborating market segmentations:
Based on profiling technology, global cancer biomarkers market is segmented into omic technologies, immunoassays, imaging technologies, and cytogenetics-based tests. With respect to biomolecule class, the industry is divided into protein, genetic, and glyco-biomarkers.
Speaking of cancer type, global cancer biomarkers market is classified into stomach cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and others. With regards to applications spectrum, the market is bifurcated into prognostics, diagnostics, risk assessment, drug discovery & development, and others.
Considering regional overview
Global cancer biomarkers industry landscape is fragmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and rest of the world. North America accounted for majority industry share in the recent past, owing to increasing utilization of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery & development as well as dense presence of industry players in the region.
Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific cancer biomarkers market is expected to showcase strong growth trends during 2020-2027, due to ever-rising cancer cases and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations such as China and India.
To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:
https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-cancer-biomarkers-market-size-research
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Application Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)
- Risk Assessment
- Diagnostics
- Prognostics
- Drug Discovery & Development
- Others
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Cancer Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)
- Breast Cancer
- Stomach Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Others
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Biomolecule Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)
- Glyco-biomarkers
- Protein Biomarkers
- Genetic Biomarkers
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Profiling Technology Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)
- Omic Technologies
- Immunoassays
- Imaging Technologies
- Cytogenetics-based Tests
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)
North America
- Canada
- U.S.
Europe
- Italy
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- South Korea
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Rest of the World
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Qiagen N.V.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Profiling Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Biomolecule, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Cancer Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Dynamics
3.1. Cancer Biomarkers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s five Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Profiling Technology
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market by Profiling Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Profiling Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Cancer Biomarkers Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Omic Technologies
5.4.2. Imaging Technologies
5.4.3. Immunoassays
5.4.4. Cytogenetics-based Tests
Chapter 6. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Biomolecule
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market by Biomolecule, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Biomolecule 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Cancer Biomarkers Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Genetic Biomarkers
6.4.2. Protein Biomarkers
6.4.3. Glyco-biomarkers
Chapter 7. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Cancer Type
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market by Cancer Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Cancer Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4. Cancer Biomarkers Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Breast Cancer
7.4.2. Lung Cancer
7.4.3. Colorectal Cancer
7.4.4. Prostate Cancer
7.4.5. Stomach Cancer
7.4.6. Others
Chapter 8. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Application
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market by Application - Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
8.4. Cancer Biomarkers Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Diagnostics
8.4.2. Drug Discovery and Development
8.4.3. Prognostics
8.4.4. Risk Assessment
8.4.5. Others
Chapter 9. Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, Regional Analysis
Related Report:
Cancer Diagnostics Market Research Report 2019 to 2025
Cancer Diagnostics Market will exceed USD 170.0 billion by 2025; as per a new research report. Growing number of diagnostic as well as research laboratories coupled with rising awareness about early disease diagnosis will surge the demand for cancer diagnostics over the forecast timeline. Increasing healthcare spending, emerging healthcare infrastructure of developing countries and growing awareness about cancer will positively impact the industry growth.
Increasing number of people suffering from cancer will act as primary factor for driving cancer diagnostics market. According to the WHO, cancer is second leading cause of mortality in the world and responsible for around 9.6 million deaths globally in 2018. Unhealthy diet, tobacco and alcohol consumption along with physical inactivity are major causative factors for target disease. Thus, rising causative factors will escalate number of cancer cases thereby, stimulating the industry growth.
About US:
Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.
We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.
Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.
If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.
CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com