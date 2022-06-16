Global Camping Tent Market Is Expected to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Increase in camping participation among millennials and generation Z drive the growth of the global camping tent market North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share. In 2020, sales of camping tent items were hindered due to supply chain disruptions.

Portland, OR, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global camping tent market generated $3.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in camping participation among millennials and generation Z drives the growth of the global camping tent market. However, lack of adequate facilities for travel & transportation and time barriers hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, increase in adoption of westernized culture among Asian countries is expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a negative impact on the growth of the global camping tent market, as sales of camping tent items were hindered due to supply chain disruptions.

The demand for camping products decreased significantly during the pandemic. Nevertheless, the market is recovering steadily.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global camping tent market based type, distribution channel, application, and region.

Based on type, the tunnel segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the dome segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the B2B sales segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retailers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global camping tent market analyzed in the research include Hilleberg, Johnson Outdoors, The North Face, AMG GROUP, Newell Brands, Oase Outdoors, The Coleman Company, Simex Outdoor International, Kampa, and Exxel Outdoors.

