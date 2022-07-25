Global Calibration Services Markets Report 2022: Analysis by Aerospace/Defense, Agriculture, Automotive, Biomedical/Pharma, Communication, General Manufacturing, High Technology, Material Production
Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calibration Services Markets. Strategies and Trends with Forecasts by Type of Calibration, by Industry and by Country. Includes Custom Analysis and World Metropolitan Area Market Sizes." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A growing market. Key growth drivers. An industry protected from economic cycles. An industry-driven forward by increasing global regulations and security.
The future of the calibration services industry is explored with detailed market forecasts and strategic analysis.
Worldwide Metropolitan Market sizes are included with every report. This edition of the industry-standard report provides valuable information and insight. The report doesn't just look at market size. It examines key operational principles and industry best practices provided by industry veterans.
Look at acquisition and divestiture opportunities. Revise pricing and service terms. Develop new service packaging and offerings. Consider integrated marketing programs. All the important facts are here. Industry growth rates. Geographic, instrumentation and industry breakdowns of market size.
Explore the potential of the industry and gain an appreciation of the big picture for a relatively new industry that is expanding onto a global stage.
Recent Market Activity
Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage
New Chairman of the Board at Transcat, Inc
Transcat, Inc. Acquires Calibration Software Company
Vision Engineering's Cal Lab Attains ISO 17025:2017
NMI Metrology is Expanding Calibration Services across Nigeria
Mitutoyo America Corporation Introduces New Processor
Package with Profile Projector
Transcat Acquires TTE Laboratories, Inc
Michigan State Police launch investigation of breathalyzer calibration
Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory
Transcat acquires Infinite Integral Solutions Inc.
Keysight opens new calibration facility
Transcat Acquires Gauge Repair Service
Trescal Announces 3 Aquisitions
Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory
Instron's Calibration Laboratory goes global
Trescal Acquires QTI and QTI Validaciones
Trescal Announces 2 Acquisitions
Cross Company Acquires J. A. King
Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam
Boonton Electronics and Noisecom Receive ISO 17025:
Accreditation
Transcat Acquires Angel's Instrumentation Inc.
Trescal and Stahlwille UK sign partnership agreement
Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical Instrument
Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol
Keysight Technologies Acquires Thales Calibration Services
Transcat Acquires NBS Calibrations
Market Overview
Manufacturer Practices
Difference Between Manufacturer and other Vendors
Difference Between Electronic and Mechanical Segments
Accreditation
Accreditation Recognition
Two Tiered Accreditation Standard
Segments and Capability
An Overview of Segmentation Practice
Segmentation by Company Size
On-site Service as a Segment
Industry Structure and Participants
The International System of Measurement - A Primer
Current Industry Participants
Industry Structure
Geographic Influences
Geographic Preference
Implications for Laboratory Management
Growing Demand for On Site Service
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
Impact of Climate Change
Factors Inhibiting Growth
Recalibrate Versus Replace
The Changing Role of the Manufacturer
The Position of Trust
Customers Have an Equipment Management Need
Effect on Repair Demand
Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support
Services Packaging
Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow
Reduced Services Play a Role
Basic Calibration Changes
The Role of On Line Value Added Services
Change in Demand for Accreditation
Pricing for On Site to Change
Contract Agreements to Change
Technology Development
Three Important Technology Developments
Calibration Services Look to Installed Base
Calibration Intervals Change
Impact of Self Calibration
Pricing and Business Development
Calibration Service Pricing and Plans
Variable Factors in a Calibration Service
Fee Based Pricing
Approaches to Pricing
Pricing and Geography
Surcharges
Limited Calibration
Volume Discounts
Mobile Pricing
Service Plans
Asset Management
Customer Commitment
Personnel Rental
Promotion
Sales Promotion Practice
A Calibration Services Marketing System
Services Marketing Program Tools
Company Website and Marketing Strategy
Customer Service
Customer Service Measurement
Teamwork in Customer Service
The Role of Leadership
Merger and Acquisition
Economies of Scale
Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity
Industry Segmentation Analysis
Aerospace/Defense
Agriculture and Food Production
Automotive
Biomedical/Pharmaceutical
Communication
General Manufacturing
High Technology
Material Production
Key Players
ABB
Ametek
Beamex
Bruel & Kjaer
Consumers Energy
e2b calibration
Emerson
Endress & Hauser
ESSCO Calibration Laboratory
Fluke
GE Kaye
Innocal (Cole Parmer)
Instron
J. A. King
Keysight Technologies
Lockheed Martin
Mettler-Toledo/Troemner
Micro Precision Calibration
Optical Test and Calibration
Rhode & Schwarz
SGS
Siemens
Simco
Technical Maintenance Inc.
Tektronix
Teseq
Tradinco Instruments
Transcat
Trescal
"I recommend it as a planning tool for any organization that provides calibration services." - Dr. Malcolm Smith, Board Member NACLA, Committee Chair NCSLI
