Global Calibration Services Markets Report 2022: Analysis by Aerospace/Defense, Agriculture, Automotive, Biomedical/Pharma, Communication, General Manufacturing, High Technology, Material Production

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calibration Services Markets. Strategies and Trends with Forecasts by Type of Calibration, by Industry and by Country. Includes Custom Analysis and World Metropolitan Area Market Sizes." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A growing market. Key growth drivers. An industry protected from economic cycles. An industry-driven forward by increasing global regulations and security.

The future of the calibration services industry is explored with detailed market forecasts and strategic analysis.

Worldwide Metropolitan Market sizes are included with every report. This edition of the industry-standard report provides valuable information and insight. The report doesn't just look at market size. It examines key operational principles and industry best practices provided by industry veterans.

Look at acquisition and divestiture opportunities. Revise pricing and service terms. Develop new service packaging and offerings. Consider integrated marketing programs. All the important facts are here. Industry growth rates. Geographic, instrumentation and industry breakdowns of market size.

Explore the potential of the industry and gain an appreciation of the big picture for a relatively new industry that is expanding onto a global stage.

Recent Market Activity

  • Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage

  • New Chairman of the Board at Transcat, Inc

  • Transcat, Inc. Acquires Calibration Software Company

  • Vision Engineering's Cal Lab Attains ISO 17025:2017

  • NMI Metrology is Expanding Calibration Services across Nigeria

  • Mitutoyo America Corporation Introduces New Processor

  • Package with Profile Projector

  • Transcat Acquires TTE Laboratories, Inc

  • Michigan State Police launch investigation of breathalyzer calibration

  • Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory

  • Transcat acquires Infinite Integral Solutions Inc.

  • Keysight opens new calibration facility

  • Transcat Acquires Gauge Repair Service

  • Trescal Announces 3 Aquisitions

  • Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory

  • Instron's Calibration Laboratory goes global

  • Trescal Acquires QTI and QTI Validaciones

  • Trescal Announces 2 Acquisitions

  • Cross Company Acquires J. A. King

  • Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam

  • Boonton Electronics and Noisecom Receive ISO 17025:

  • Accreditation

  • Transcat Acquires Angel's Instrumentation Inc.

  • Trescal and Stahlwille UK sign partnership agreement

  • Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical Instrument

  • Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol

  • Keysight Technologies Acquires Thales Calibration Services

  • Transcat Acquires NBS Calibrations

Market Overview

Manufacturer Practices

  • Difference Between Manufacturer and other Vendors

  • Difference Between Electronic and Mechanical Segments

Accreditation

  • Accreditation Recognition

  • Two Tiered Accreditation Standard

Segments and Capability

  • An Overview of Segmentation Practice

  • Segmentation by Company Size

  • On-site Service as a Segment

Industry Structure and Participants

  • The International System of Measurement - A Primer

  • Current Industry Participants

  • Industry Structure

Geographic Influences

  • Geographic Preference

  • Implications for Laboratory Management

  • Growing Demand for On Site Service

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Impact of Climate Change

Factors Inhibiting Growth

  • Recalibrate Versus Replace

The Changing Role of the Manufacturer

  • The Position of Trust

  • Customers Have an Equipment Management Need

  • Effect on Repair Demand

  • Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support

Services Packaging

  • Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow

  • Reduced Services Play a Role

  • Basic Calibration Changes

  • The Role of On Line Value Added Services

  • Change in Demand for Accreditation

  • Pricing for On Site to Change

  • Contract Agreements to Change

Technology Development

  • Three Important Technology Developments

  • Calibration Services Look to Installed Base

  • Calibration Intervals Change

  • Impact of Self Calibration

Pricing and Business Development

Calibration Service Pricing and Plans

  • Variable Factors in a Calibration Service

  • Fee Based Pricing

  • Approaches to Pricing

  • Pricing and Geography

  • Surcharges

  • Limited Calibration

  • Volume Discounts

  • Mobile Pricing

  • Service Plans

  • Asset Management

  • Customer Commitment

  • Personnel Rental

Promotion

  • Sales Promotion Practice

  • A Calibration Services Marketing System

  • Services Marketing Program Tools

  • Company Website and Marketing Strategy

Customer Service

  • Customer Service Measurement

  • Teamwork in Customer Service

  • The Role of Leadership

Merger and Acquisition

  • Economies of Scale

  • Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity

Industry Segmentation Analysis

  • Aerospace/Defense

  • Agriculture and Food Production

  • Automotive

  • Biomedical/Pharmaceutical

  • Communication

  • General Manufacturing

  • High Technology

  • Material Production

Key Players

  • ABB

  • Ametek

  • Beamex

  • Bruel & Kjaer

  • Consumers Energy

  • e2b calibration

  • Emerson

  • Endress & Hauser

  • ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

  • Fluke

  • GE Kaye

  • Innocal (Cole Parmer)

  • Instron

  • J. A. King

  • Keysight Technologies

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Mettler-Toledo/Troemner

  • Micro Precision Calibration

  • Optical Test and Calibration

  • Rhode & Schwarz

  • SGS

  • Siemens

  • Simco

  • Technical Maintenance Inc.

  • Tektronix

  • Teseq

  • Tradinco Instruments

  • Transcat

  • Trescal

"I recommend it as a planning tool for any organization that provides calibration services." - Dr. Malcolm Smith, Board Member NACLA, Committee Chair NCSLI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylxd11

