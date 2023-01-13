Global Calibration Services Market Strategies and Trends Report 2023: Increasing Global Regulations and Security Driving the Industry Forward

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calibration Services Markets Strategies and Trends With Forecasts by Type of Calibration, By Industry and By Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A growing market. Key growth drivers. An industry protected from economic cycles. An industry-driven forward by increasing global regulations and security.

The report doesn't just look at market size. It examines key operational principles and industry best practices provided by industry veterans. Look at acquisition and divestiture opportunities. Revise pricing and service terms. Develop new service packaging and offerings. Consider integrated marketing programs.

The future of the calibration services industry is explored with detailed market forecasts and strategic analysis. Worldwide Metropolitan Market sizes are included in every report. This latest edition of the industry-standard report provides valuable information and insight.

Key Features

  • 29 companies are profiled in this report.

  • All report data is available in Excel format on request.

  • Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

  • The report includes five-year market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Guides
1.1 Calibration Services Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact
1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales, and Business Development Staff
1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2. Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Market Definition
2.3 Important Role of Metrology Institutes

3. Market Overview
3.1 Manufacturer Practices
3.1.1 Difference Between Manufacturer and other Vendors
3.1.2 Difference Between Electronic and Mechanical Segments
3.2 Accreditation
3.2.1 Accreditation Recognition
3.2.2 Two-Tiered Accreditation Standard
3.3 Segments and Capability
3.3.1 An Overview of Segmentation Practice
3.3.2 Segmentation by Company Size
3.3.3 On-site Service as a Segment
3.4 Industry Structure and Participants
3.4.1 The International System of Measurement - A Primer
3.4.2 Current Industry Participants
3.4.3 Industry Structure
3.5 Geographic Influences
3.5.1 Geographic Preference
3.5.2 Implications for Laboratory Management
3.5.3 Growing Demand for On-Site Service

4 . Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Impact of Climate Change
4.2 Factors Inhibiting Growth
4.2.1 Laboratory Automation
4.2.2 Quality Movement Maturity
4.2.3 Measurement Technology
4.2.4 Economic Uncertainty
4.2.5 Equipment Lifecycles
4.2.6 Reliability/Disposability
4.2.7 Recalibrate Versus Replace
4.3 The Changing Role of the Manufacturer
4.3.1 The Position of Trust
4.3.2 Customers Have an Equipment Management Need
4.3.3 Effect on Repair Demand
4.3.4 Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support
4.4 Services Packaging
4.4.1 Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow
4.4.2 Reduced Services Play a Role
4.4.3 Basic Calibration Changes
4.4.4 The Role of Online Value Added Services
4.4.5 Change in Demand for Accreditation
4.4.6 Pricing for On-Site to Change
4.4.7 Contract Agreements to Change
4.5 Technology Development
4.5.1 Three Important Technology Developments
4.5.2 Calibration Services Look to Installed Base
4.5.3 Calibration Intervals Change
4.5.4 Impact of Self Calibration

5. Pricing and Business Development
5.1 Calibration Service Pricing and Plans
5.1.1 Variable Factors in a Calibration Service
5.1.2 Fee-Based Pricing
5.1.3 Approaches to Pricing
5.1.4 Pricing and Geography
5.1.5 Surcharges
5.1.6 Limited Calibration
5.1.7 Volume Discounts
5.1.8 Mobile Pricing
5.1.9 Service Plans
5.1.10 Asset Management
5.1.11 Customer Commitment
5.1.12 Personnel Rental
5.2 Promotion
5.2.1 Sales Promotion Practice
5.2.2 A Calibration Services Marketing System
5.2.3 Services Marketing Program Tools
5.2.4 Company Website and Marketing Strategy
5.3 Customer Service
5.3.1 Customer Service Measurement
5.3.2 Teamwork in Customer Service
5.3.3 The Role of Leadership
5.4 Merger and Acquisition
5.4.1 Economies of Scale
5.4.2 Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity
5.5 Competition

6. Industry Segmentation Analysis
6.1 Aerospace/Defense
6.2 Agriculture and Food Production
6.3 Automotive
6.4 Biomedical/Pharmaceutical
6.5 Communication
6.6 General Manufacturing
6.7 High Technology
6.8 Material Production
6.9 Other

7. Recent Market Activity
7.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
7.1.1 Importance of These Developments
7.1.2 How to Use This Section
7.1.3 Trescal Launches Its Single Source Calibration Solution
7.1.4 Pipette.com Adds New Capability
7.1.5 Calibration Technology Ltd Expands Operations
7.1.6 Transcat Expands Reach with Acquisition of Tangent Labs
7.1.7 NMI acquires Young Calibration
7.1.8 Summit Testing and Calibration Laboratory receives BAB certifications
7.1.9 Kaye Earns Accreditation in China Lab
7.1.10 Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage
7.1.11 New Chairman of the Board at Transcat, Inc.
7.1.12 Vision Engineering's Cal Lab Attains ISO 17025:2017
7.1.13 NMI Metrology is Expanding Calibration Services across Nigeria
7.1.14 Mitutoyo America Corporation Introduces New Processor Package with Profile Projector
7.1.15 Transcat Acquires TTE Laboratories, Inc.
7.1.16 Michigan State Police launch investigation of breathalyzer calibration
7.1.17 Transcat, Inc. Acquires Calibration Software Company
7.1.18 Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory
7.1.19 Transcat acquires Infinite Integral Solutions Inc.
7.1.20 Keysight opens new calibration facility
7.1.21 Transcat Acquires Gauge Repair Service
7.1.22 Trescal Announces 3 Aquisitions
7.1.23 Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory
7.1.24 Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam
7.1.25 Boonton Electronics and Noisecom Receive ISO 17025:2017 Accreditation
7.1.26 Transcat Acquires Angel's Instrumentation Inc.
7.1.27 Trescal and Stahlwille UK sign partnership agreement
7.1.28 Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical Instrument
7.1.29 Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol
7.1.30 Keysight Technologies Acquires Thales Calibration Services
7.1.31 Transcat Acquires NBS Calibrations

8. Key Players
8.1 ABB
8.2 Ametek
8.3 Beamex
8.4 Bruel & Kjaer
8.5 Consumers Energy
8.6 e2b calibration Calibration Services Markets
8.7 Emerson
8.8 Endress & Hauser
8.9 ESSCO Calibration Laboratory
8.10 Fluke
8.11 GE Kaye
8.12 Innocal (Cole Parmer)
8.13 Instron
8.14 J. A. King
8.15 Keysight Technologies
8.16 Lockheed Martin
8.17 Mettler-Toledo/Troemner
8.18 Micro Precision Calibration
8.19 Optical Test and Calibration
8.20 Rhode & Schwarz
8.21 SGS
8.22 Siemens
8.23 Simco
8.24 Technical Maintenance Inc.
8.25 Tektronix
8.26 Teseq
8.27 Tradinco Instruments
8.28 Transcat
8.29 Trescal

9. The Global Market for Calibration Services
9.1 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Country
9.2 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Type
9.3 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Industry

10. Global Calibration Markets - By Type of Calibration
10.1 Electrical Calibration
10.2 Dimensional Calibration
10.3 Mechanical Calibration
10.4 Thermal Calibration
10.5 Other Calibration

11. Global Calibration Markets - By Industry
11.1 Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence
11.2 Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical
11.3 Calibration Market Electronic & Communications
11.4 Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing Calibration Services Markets
11.5 Calibration Market Other Industry

12 Market Sizes and Forecasts World Metropolitan Areas
12.1 World Metropolitan Areas Datatable. 2022 Market Size Forecasts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uuiftj

