Global Calcium Nitrate Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2030 from $11.2 Billion in 2022 - Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion
Global Market for Calcium Nitrate
Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Nitrate: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
373
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$11.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$16.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.0%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
The Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Products and Fertilizers
COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry
An Introduction to Calcium Nitrate
Production Process
Key Application Areas
Market Expansion Over the Years
Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Increasing Use of Calcium Nitrate in Wastewater Treatment: A Key Growth Driver
World Calcium Nitrate Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Breakdown of Revenues for Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing, and Other Applications
While China & Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fertilizers: Primary End-Use Sector
Select Popular Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer Products
Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield Goals of Farmers
Method of Applying Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer to Garden Plants
Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations
Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops
COVID-19 Pandemic Adversely Impacts the Agriculture Industry
Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market
Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population
Food Demand Growth Worldwide
Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields
Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants
Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses
Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection
Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion
Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater
Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well
Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment
Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment Strategies
Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture Augurs Well
Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement Manufacturing
Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand
Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector
Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects
Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 88 Featured)
ADOB
GFS Chemicals, Inc.
Haifa Group
Nutrien Ltd.
Rural Liquid Fertilisers Pty Ltd.
San Corporation
Sasol Ltd.
SQM S.A.
Sterling Chemicals
URALCHEM JSC
Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co., Ltd.
Yara International ASA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ax02h7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900