Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market to Reach $5. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Hypochlorite estimated at US$5. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

New York, July 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Hypochlorite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900601/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Powder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pellet segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Calcium Hypochlorite market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Granule Segment to Record 1.3% CAGR



In the global Granule segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$807.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$865.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$771.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd.

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)

Lonza Group Ltd.

Nikunj Chemical Limited

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.

Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Yuzhou Weilite Chemical Co., Ltd.

Scroll to continue with content Ad







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900601/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Calcium Hypochlorite Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Calcium Hypochlorite Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Calcium Hypochlorite Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Powder (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Powder (Form) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Powder (Form) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Pellet (Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Pellet (Form) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Pellet (Form) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Granule (Form) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Granule (Form) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Granule (Form) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Water Treatment (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Water Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Water Treatment (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: House Cleaners & Detergents (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: House Cleaners & Detergents (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: House Cleaners & Detergents (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Pulp & Paper (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Pulp & Paper (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Pulp & Paper (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Food & Beverage (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the United States by

Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Calcium Hypochlorite Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Review

by Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Calcium Hypochlorite: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis

by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Calcium

Hypochlorite in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Calcium Hypochlorite Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Calcium Hypochlorite Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Calcium Hypochlorite Market by Form:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Calcium Hypochlorite in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Calcium Hypochlorite Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027



Table 56: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown

by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Calcium Hypochlorite Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in France by Form:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis by

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Calcium Hypochlorite Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown by

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Calcium Hypochlorite Market by Form:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Calcium Hypochlorite in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Calcium Hypochlorite:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Calcium Hypochlorite in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Calcium Hypochlorite Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Review

by Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Calcium Hypochlorite Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Russia by Form:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown

by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Calcium Hypochlorite Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027



Table 98: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Asia-Pacific by Form:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Calcium Hypochlorite Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Review

by Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 126: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Calcium

Hypochlorite: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market

Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Calcium Hypochlorite in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Calcium Hypochlorite Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Calcium Hypochlorite Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Calcium Hypochlorite Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Calcium Hypochlorite Marketby Form:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Calcium Hypochlorite in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027



Table 146: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Calcium Hypochlorite Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Brazil by Form:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis

by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Calcium Hypochlorite Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown

by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Calcium Hypochlorite Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Rest of Latin America

by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Calcium Hypochlorite Market

Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Calcium Hypochlorite Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Historic

Marketby Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Form for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 175: The Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Calcium Hypochlorite: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis

by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Calcium

Hypochlorite in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Calcium Hypochlorite Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027



Table 185: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown

by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Calcium Hypochlorite Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Calcium Hypochlorite Market by Form:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Calcium Hypochlorite in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Calcium Hypochlorite Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 198: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Calcium Hypochlorite Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market

Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Calcium Hypochlorite Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Calcium Hypochlorite Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Calcium Hypochlorite Market in Africa by Form:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown

by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Calcium Hypochlorite Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Calcium Hypochlorite Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Calcium Hypochlorite Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900601/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



