The Global Butyraldehyde Market is expected to grow by $ 73.61 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period

Global Butyraldehyde Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the butyraldehyde market and it is poised to grow by $ 73. 61 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the butyraldehyde market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry, the growing synthetic resins industry, and growing construction and infrastructural activities.

The butyraldehyde market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The butyraldehyde market is segmented as below:

By Type

• N-Butanol

• 2-Ethylhexanol

• Polyvinyl Butyral

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of butyraldehyde in the fragrance industry as one of the prime reasons driving the butyraldehyde market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for adhesives and growing applications of butyraldehyde in the agrochemical industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading butyraldehyde market vendors that include Aurochemicals, BASF SE, Beijing Yunbang Biosciences Co.Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co. Ltd., KH Neochem Co. Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., National Analytical Corp., OQ SAOC, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Perstorp Holding AB, Saanvi Corp., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., and Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co. Ltd. Also, the butyraldehyde market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

