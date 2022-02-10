The Global Butadiene Market is expected to grow by $ 10.77 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period

Global Butadiene Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the butadiene market and it is poised to grow by $ 10. 77 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6. 15% during the forecast period.

Our report on the butadiene market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from the automotive industry and mounting demand for S-SBR. In addition, the increasing demand from the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The butadiene market analysis includes the derivative type segment and geographic landscape.

The butadiene market is segmented as below:
By Derivative Type
• Polybutadiene rubber
• Styrene-butadiene rubber
• Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resins
• Styrene-butadiene latex
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the rising demand from the emerging economiesas one of the prime reasons driving the butadiene market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on butadiene market covers the following areas:
• Butadiene market sizing
• Butadiene market forecast
• Butadiene market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading butadiene market vendors that include BASF SE, Braskem SA, China National Petroleum Corp., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Petrochemical Corp, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TPC Group. Also, the butadiene market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
