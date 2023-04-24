Global Business Travel Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $928.4 Billion by 2030 from $665 Billion in 2022 - Digitalization of Travel Payments & Guest Data Supports Business Travel Market

Company Logo

Global Market for Business Travel

Global Market for Business Travel

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Travel: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Business Travel Market to Reach $928.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Business Travel estimated at US$665.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$928.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Food & Lodging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$509.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Recreation segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $238.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Business Travel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$133.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

Story continues

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 464 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $665.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $928.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak and Looming Global Recession

Digitalization Augurs Well for the Tourism Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on Business Travel in Life Sciences Sector

Pandemic to Transform Future Trends in the Business Travel Industry

Business Travel Evolves into Multi-Faceted Endeavor

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Major Purposes of Business Trips

Competition

Startups Disrupt the Business Travel Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Travel & Tourism: An Indication of Dynamics in Business Travel Market

Preference for Communications Technologies & Video Conferencing Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Over Travel Affects Business Travel

Web Conferencing Emerges as an Apt Alternative to Business Travel

Mixing Recreation with Business: The New Mantra in Business Travel

Major Reasons for Choosing a Bleisure Destination

Pandemic Accelerates Event Planning Industry's Transition towards Virtual Platforms, Affects Business Travels

Major Events Cancelled or Deferred or Conducted Virtually due to COVID-19

Trade Volumes and Trade Wars Closely Correlated to Spending on Business Travel

Notable Trends in the Business Travel Industry

New Services Emerge as Competitors to Travel Management Companies

Using Business Travel to Enhance Employee Satisfaction

Bleisure Emerges as a Popular Business Travel Trend

Focus on Enhancing Customer Service

Rising Importance of Personalized Travel

Sustainability Emerges as a Notable Trend in Business Travel

Technological Advancements Augur Well for the Market

Rising Importance of Artificial and Machine Learning in Business Travel

Mobile Devices Become Integral to Business Travel Industry

Downturn in Business Travel Dents Airline Revenues

Air Travel a Significant Component of Business Travel Spending

Growth of SMEs Bodes Well for the Business Travel Industry

Airport Retailers Target Business Travelers

Digitalization of Travel Payments & Guest Data Supports Business Travel Market

Challenges Facing Business Travel Market

Data Breaches and Fraud Impact Business Travel

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 70 Featured)

ADTRAV Corporation

Airbnb, Inc.

American Express Global Business Travel

BCD Travel

Booking Holdings Inc.

CWT

Egencia LLC

Fareportal, Inc.

Flight Centre Travel Group

FROSCH International Travel, Inc.

Ovation Travel Group

Travel Leaders Group, LLC

Wexas Travel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6rtj7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



