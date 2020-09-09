Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Industry

Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market to Reach $68. 7 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) estimated at US$45.

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Accounting & Finance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Human Resource Management segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Sales & Marketing Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Sales & Marketing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 317-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture plc

ADP LLC.

Capgemini

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Computer Sciences Corporation

eBuilder Sweden AB

Fujitsu Limited

Genpact Limited

IBM Corp.

NGA Human Resources

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

WNS (Holdings) Limited







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Prelude

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

BPaaS: A Game Changer for the BPO Industry?

Transforming Characteristic of BPO Industry: Advantage BPaaS!

Cloud Computing as a Mainstream IT Strategy

Sustained Increase in IT Expenditure Bodes Well for BPaaS Market

Cloud Computing: A Key Beneficiary of Increased IT Spending

Internet Bandwidth Provides a Fertile Environment for BPaaS

Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Accenture plc (Ireland)

ADP, LLC (USA)

Capgemini (France)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (USA)

DXC Technology (USA)

eBuilder Sweden AB (Sweden)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Genpact Limited (Bermuda)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)

Infosys Ltd. (India)

NGA Human Resources (UK)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

Wipro Limited (India)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

BPaaS - Emerges as an Outcome Driven Model

Rising Significance of Cloud-based Service Delivery Model for

Small Businesses

Growing Adoption of BPaaS in SMBs

Boom in E-Commerce in Emerging Markets Fuels Growth for Cloud

Payments

Cloud-based Unified Communication Service (UCaaS) to Witness

Strong Growth

Expanding Applications to Provide Growth Opportunities

Customer Identification - A Growing Application

Analytics - An Important Emerging Area of BPaaS Application

BPaaS: The Future of HR BPO

BPaaS Addresses Challenges of Multi-Process HRO Model

F&A Sector: Shared Service Delivery Model Gains Prominence

Finance & Accounting BPaaS in SMBs

BPaaS in Public Services: Promising Opportunities in Store

BPaaS Delivery Model Witnesses Growing Adoption in Healthcare

Sector

BPaaS for Insurance Companies: A Relatively Nascent Market

Role of the Human Cloud in BPO & BPaaS Services

Flexible Pricing Model: A Major Driving Force for BPaaS Adoption

Need for Synergy between BPO & Operations Encourages Shift

towards As-a-Service Model

Migration to SaaS and Private Cloud to Gain Momentum

Comparing BPM and BPaaS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

