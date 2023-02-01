Global Bus Seat Market to Reach $17.2 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bus Seat Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798081/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Bus Seat Market to Reach $17.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bus Seat estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Transit Bus, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Coach Bus segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

The Bus Seat market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Faurecia SA
- Freedman Seating Co.
- Gentherm, Inc.
- Harita Seating Systems Limited.
- Lear Corporation
- Magna International, Inc.
- NHK Spring Co., Ltd.
- Tachi-s Co., Ltd.
- Toyota Boshoku Corporation


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Bus Seat: A Prelude
Bus Seat - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Share

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transit Bus by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Transit Bus by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Transit Bus by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coach
Bus by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Coach Bus by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Coach Bus by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
School Bus by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for School Bus by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for School Bus by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Bus by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Transfer Bus by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Transfer Bus by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Bus Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Bus Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Bus Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Bus Seat Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Bus Seat by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frame by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Frame by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Frame by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Upholstery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Upholstery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Upholstery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Accessories by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Regular Passenger Seat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Regular Passenger Seat by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Regular Passenger Seat
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recliner Seat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Recliner Seat by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Recliner Seat by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Driver Seat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Driver Seat by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Driver Seat by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Seat Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Seat Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Seat Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer
Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,
School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -
Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and
Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,
Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other
Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger Seat,
Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer
Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,
School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -
Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and
Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,
Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other
Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger
Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer
Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,
School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -
Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and
Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,
Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other
Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger Seat,
Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer
Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,
School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -
Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and
Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,
Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other
Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger Seat,
Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer
Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,
School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Bus Seat by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -
Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and
Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,
Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other
Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger
Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer
Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,
School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -
Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and
Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,
Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other
Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger
Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bus Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus,
Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach
Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bus Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -
Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame,
Upholstery and Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bus Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,
Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other
Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular
Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer
Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,
School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -
Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and
Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,
Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other
Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger
Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer
Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,
School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -
Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and
Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,
Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 123: UK Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other
Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger Seat,
Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer
Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,
School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -
Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and
Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 131: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus
Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,
Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 132: Spain Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -
Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other
Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

