Global Building Energy Management Systems Market Report 2021: Disruptive Technologies Enabling the Industry

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Technologies Enabling Building Energy Management Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report outlines the factors influencing market growth, such as the global shift toward sustainability, technological advancements, changing power generation and distribution infrastructure, and high capital investments required for BEMS installation. It also offers insights into challenges and approaches BEMS developers adopt to address these issues.

Globally, the building industry accounts for about one-third of energy consumption and emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), as of 2019, the building industry's energy consumption reached 130 Exajoule (EJ) and has increased by 20% compared to 2010 levels.

Growing ownership and use of air-conditioning and extreme weather conditions are the major reasons behind electricity consumption in the building sector, contributing to rising carbon emissions. In 2019, carbon emissions from the building industry reached 10 gigatons of carbon dioxide (GtCO2), increasing more than 8% compared to 2010 levels.

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) reduce the energy consumption of buildings by up to 50%.

This study focuses on the technological developments in each Building Energy Management System (BEMS) component, including sensors, network, and controller systems, examining the different types of occupancy sensors, temperature sensors, humidity sensors, lighting sensors, and gas detector sensors. It also identifies upcoming BEMS network technologies and structures.

The study also presents prominent stakeholders involved in BEMS technology development and innovative approaches. It features the BEMS patent landscape, highlighting key patent owners/assignees and patent jurisdictions with the highest activity.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives
1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
1.2 The Strategic Imperative
1.3 Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Growth of the Building Energy Management System Industry
1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Research Context and Summary of Findings
2.1 Research Context
2.2 Research Scope
2.3 Research Methodology
2.4 Key Findings

3.0 Building Energy Management Technologies and Trends: Overview
3.1 Working Principle and Common Components
3.2 Key Drivers for Deployment
3.3 Analysis of Key Drivers
3.4 Key Drawbacks and Challenges for Deployment
3.5 Analysis of Key Restraints

4.0 Building Energy Management Technology Analysis
4.1 Common Sensors in BEMS Applications
4.2 Occupancy Sensors Aid with HVAC and Lighting Management
4.3 Humidity Sensor Data Enhances Occupant Comfort and HVAC Equipment Maintenance Management
4.4 Temperature Sensors Enable Building Energy Management Systems to Maintain Comfortable Living Conditions and Minimize Energy Consumption
4.5 Lighting Sensors Optimize Energy Consumption by Lighting Equipment
4.6 Inclusion of Gas Detection Sensors in BEMS Suites Enhance Building Safety and Security
4.7 IP Networks Revolutionizing Building Energy Management Systems

5.0 Technology Leaders in Building Energy Management Systems
5.1 Comprehensive Building Energy Generation, Storage, and Consumption Management Suite
5.2 Predictive and Proactive HVAC and Lighting Energy Management Using Indoor, Outdoor, and Weather Forecast Data
5.3 Sensor-based BEMS Suite Customized for Lighting Controls Show Higher Energy Savings than Conventional Lighting Systems
5.4 A Cost-Effective BEMS Suite Built on Open Source Networking and Gateway Technology
5.5 IoT-driven Heating Energy Management System Optimizes Energy Consumption and Heating Equipment Maintenance

6.0 IP Analysis of the Building Energy Management System Industry
6.1 Building Energy Management System Technologies Patent Activity

7.0 Growth Opportunity Universe
7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing the Flexibility and User-friendliness of BEMS Suites
7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Adoption of New Business Models by BEMS Suite Providers
7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Changing Power Generation and Distribution Market Drives BEMS Adoption

8.0 Key Contacts

9.0 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41rupz

