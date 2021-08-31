Global Building Automation System Market (2021 to 2026) - Rise in Government and Stakeholder Funding for Developing Smart Cities Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Automation System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Communication Technology, Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security and Access Controls, and Fire Protection Systems), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building automation system market size is projected to grow from USD 73.5 billion in 2021 to USD 112.1 billion by 2026; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The growth of the building automation system market is fueled by the increasing requirement of energy-efficient facilities with enhanced security systems. Besides this, advancements in wireless communication technologies have lessened the complexity and the cost of installing building automation systems in the existing buildings. The combination of IoT and building automation has also enabled the exchange of information among several electronic devices and the cloud without the requirement of direct human intervention that makes buildings smart. This factor has also accelerated the growth of the building automation system market.

Security and access controls to lead the building automation system market during the forecast period

Security and access control systems have become an integral part of the safety and security systems of buildings and their occupants. They have revolutionized building security and eliminated human intervention. These systems are installed in buildings to increase the security level, monitor activities and movements of people, and keep a record of people entering and exiting buildings. Several businesses make use of these systems for protecting their assets, staff, and information; monitoring activities in buildings; and controlling access to buildings.

Commercial application segment to hold largest size of building automation system market from 2021 to 2026

The surging deployment of building automation systems in large shopping complexes, office buildings, and public transport hubs, such as airports and railway stations, drives the growth of the building automation system market for commercial applications. HVAC controls, lighting controls, and security and access controls are the key systems used in commercial applications. Of these, security and access controls have become an integral part of commercial buildings owing to the rising security concerns across the world.

North America to account for large size of building automation system market in 2020

North America is one of the most developed regions in the world. It is also a leading market for building automation systems. The region accounted for a major share of the building automation system market in 2020. The rising requirement of energy management and the increasing demand for green homes has resulted in the growth of the building automation system market in North America. The market in North America has been studied for the US, Canada, and Mexico. Government organizations in countries of the region work together for efficient and clean production and use of energy.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Building Automation System Market

4.2 Building Automation System Market, by Offering

4.3 Building Automation System Market for Facility Management Systems, by Type

4.4 Building Automation System Market, by Application

4.5 Building Automation System Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Construction Industry

5.2.1.2 Increase in Focus for Designing and Establishing Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Buildings Equipped with Building Automation Systems

5.2.1.3 Rise in Adoption of Automated Security Systems in Buildings

5.2.1.4 Rapid Penetration of IoT in Building Automation Systems

5.2.1.5 Development of Wireless Protocols and Wireless Sensor Network Technology for Building Automation Systems

5.2.1.6 Rapid Infrastructure Growth in Emerging Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 False Notion About High Installation Costs of Building Automation Systems

5.2.2.2 Technical Difficulties and Dearth of Skilled Experts

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Government and Stakeholder Funding for Developing Smart Cities

5.2.3.2 Favorable Government Initiatives and Incentives

5.2.3.3 Advancements in Building Technologies and Automation with Data Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Presence of Different Communication Protocols

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Building Automation System Ecosystem/Market Mapping

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Building Automation System Market

6.5 Building Automation System Regulations

6.5.1 Building Automation System Installation and Operation Regulations

6.5.2 Fire Protection and Safety Regulations

6.5.3 Video Surveillance Privacy and Wiretapping Regulations

6.5.4 Government Regulations Related to Fair and Transparent Use of Biometric System-Powered Access Controls

6.6 Key Use Cases

6.6.1 Installation of Building Automation System in Catania Airport, Italy

6.6.2 Mandatory Installation of Cctv Cameras in Sharjah

6.6.3 Biometric-Enabled Boarding Offered by Eurostar for UK Passengers

6.7 Patent Analysis

6.8 Average Selling Price Analysis

6.9 Technology Analysis

6.9.1 Ip-Based Building Automation Systems

6.9.2 Iot-Powered Building Automation Systems

6.9.3 Cloud-Based Fire Protection Systems

6.9.4 Use of Thermal Cameras in Access Controls

6.9.5 Mobile Access Control Systems

6.10 Trade and Tariff Analysis

6.10.1 Trade Analysis for HVAC

6.10.2 Trade Analysis for Video Surveillance

6.10.3 Trade Analysis for Fire Protection Systems

6.10.4 Tariff Analysis for HVAC, Video Surveillance, and Fire Protection Systems

7 Building Automation System Market, by Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Facility Management Systems

7.2.1 Risen Demand for HVAC Controls and Lighting Controls Across World

7.2.2 Lighting Controls

7.2.2.1 Occupancy Sensors

7.2.2.2 Daylight Sensors

7.2.2.3 Relays

7.2.2.4 Timers

7.2.2.5 Dimming Actuators

7.2.2.6 Switch Actuators

7.2.2.7 Blind/Shutter Actuators

7.2.2.8 Transmitters

7.2.2.9 Receivers

7.2.3 HVAC Controls

7.2.3.1 Sensors

7.2.3.2 Smart Thermostats

7.2.3.3 Control Valves

7.2.3.3.1 Two-Way Valves

7.2.3.3.2 Three-Way Valves

7.2.3.4 Heating and Cooling Coils

7.2.3.5 Dampers

7.2.3.5.1 Low-Leakage Dampers

7.2.3.5.2 Parallel- and Opposed-Blade Dampers

7.2.3.5.3 Round Dampers

7.2.3.6 Actuators

7.2.3.6.1 Hydraulic Actuators

7.2.3.6.2 Pneumatic Actuators

7.2.3.6.3 Electric Actuators

7.2.3.7 Pumps and Fans

7.2.3.8 Smart Vents

7.3 Security and Access Controls

7.4 Fire Protection Systems

7.5 Building Energy Management Software

7.6 Bas Services

8 Building Automation System Market, by Communication Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wireless Technologies

8.2.1 Wi-Fi Technology Drives Concept of IoT in Building Automation

8.2.2 Zigbee

8.2.3 Enocean

8.2.4 Z-Wave

8.2.5 Wi-Fi

8.2.6 Bluetooth

8.2.7 Thread

8.2.8 Infrared

8.3 Wired Technologies

8.3.1 Bacnet Enables Building Automation Systems to Control Devices Working on Same Networks

8.3.2 Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (Dali)

8.3.3 Konnex (Knx)

8.3.4 Lonworks

8.3.5 Building Automation and Control Network (Bacnet)

8.3.6 Modbus

9 Building Automation System Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential Applications

9.2.1 Prevalence of Smart Home and Smart Building Technologies in Residential Applications

9.2.2 Diy Home Automation

9.3 Commercial Applications

9.3.1 Emergence of Office Buildings as Prominent Commercial End-users of Building Automation Systems

9.3.2 Office Buildings

9.3.3 Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

9.3.4 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

9.3.5 Airports and Railway Stations

9.4 Industrial Application

9.4.1 Increased Adoption of Smart Building Solutions in Manufacturing Facilities to Achieve Energy and Cost Savings

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.2.1 Product Portfolio

11.2.2 Regional Focus

11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players in Building Automation System Market

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Emerging Leader

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Participant

11.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2020

11.6.1 Progressive Company

11.6.2 Responsive Company

11.6.3 Dynamic Company

11.6.4 Starting Block

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Honeywell International

12.1.2 Siemens Ag

12.1.3 Johnson Controls

12.1.4 Schneider Electric

12.1.5 Carrier

12.1.6 Robert Bosch

12.1.7 Legrand

12.1.8 Hubbell

12.1.9 Abb

12.1.10 Trane Technologies

12.2 Right to Win

12.3 Other Players

12.3.1 Lutron Electronics

12.3.2 Crestron Electronics

12.3.3 Hitachi

12.3.4 Delta Controls

12.3.5 Beckhoff Automation

12.3.6 Lennox International

12.3.7 General Electric

12.3.8 Distech Controls

13 Appendix

