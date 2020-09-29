Global BTX and Hydrocarbon Separating Adsorbent Markets Report 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak is Expected to Slightly Restrain the Fresh Adsorbent Demand in the Market in the Next Two Years

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BTX and Hydrocarbon Separating Adsorbent Market: Focus on Products, End Use and Application, Regeneration Power, Sales Mode and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market is expected to show significant growth. The BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% on the basis of value during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Expert Quote

COVID-19 outbreak is expected to slightly restrain the fresh adsorbent demand in the market in the next two years. However, innovation and constant development in BTX and hydrocarbon adsorbent products are expected to drive the market in the next five years.

The global BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market is currently in a nascent phase. Rising demand for BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents from oil and gas industries, along with the refineries and petrochemical industries, is expected to boost the market. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to restrain the fresh demand due to short term disruption in the supply chain. Moreover, initiatives for developing new adsorbent products by the institutes and companies are anticipated to accelerate the market growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Global BTX and Hydrocarbon Separating Adsorbents Market

The global BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market report includes comprehensive coverage of various segments such as product type, regeneration/reactivation power, sales mode, and application along with end-use industries. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, supply chain, demand-supply-analysis, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global BTX and Hydrocarbon Separating Adsorbents Market Segmentation

The global BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market is further segmented on the basis of product type, regeneration/reactivation capabilities, application along with end-use industries, and region. The molecular sieve-based adsorbent segment followed by activated carbon-based adsorbents dominated the global BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market in 2019.

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the analyzed industry. The report also analyzes the prevalence of different types of key adsorbent manufacturers.

The global BTX and hydrocarbon separating adsorbents market is segregated by region under seven segments, namely North America, South America, Europe, the U.K., Middle East and Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in BTX and Hydrocarbon Separating Adsorbent Market

1.1.1.1 Increasing Adoption in Colder Geographies

1.1.1.2 Removal of BTX and Heavy Hydrocarbons for LNG Pre-Treatment

1.1.1.3 Integration of Petrochemical Plants Producing Olefins, Diolefins and Polymers

1.1.1.4 Single Source Solutions Provider

1.1.1.5 Improving Product Quality

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.5 Profitability Analysis for End-Use Industry after Using BTX and Hydrocarbon Adsorbents

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Impact of Business Drivers

1.2.1.2 Shifting Fuel Specification Demands

1.2.1.3 Trouble-Free Plant Operation

1.2.1.4 Reduction in Operational Costs

1.2.1.5 Growing Demand for Molecular Sieves

1.2.1.6 Efficient After-Sales Service

1.2.1.7 BTX and Hydrocarbon Removal from Refinery Wastewater and Environmental Regulations

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Impact of Business Challenges

1.2.2.2 Consolidated Market: Minimal Market Players

1.2.2.3 Requirement of Highly Skilled Labor

1.2.2.4 End-Use Industry in Collaboration with Suppliers

1.2.2.5 Impact of COVID-19

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Impact of Business Opportunities

1.2.5.2 Rising Demand for Solvent-Free Adsorbents

1.2.5.3 Targeting the North America Market

1.2.5.4 Focus on Activated Carbon-Based Adsorbents

1.2.5.5 Focus on Long-term Collaboration with End-Use Industry

Story continues