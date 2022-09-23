The global bronchoscopy market is projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 2.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9%

ReportLinker

during the forecasted period (2022 to 2027). Market growth is largely driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growing hospital investments in bronchoscopy facilities, and technological advancements in bronchoscopes.

New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bronchoscopy Market by Product Bronchoscopes, Imaging Systems, Accessories, Application, Usability, & End Users - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839380/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the dearth of trained physicians and pulmonologists is a major challenge to the growth of this market.



The Bronchoscopes are accounted to hold the largest share of the bronchoscopy market, by product in 2021.

Based on product, the bronchoscopy equipment market is segmented into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, accessories, and other bronchoscopy equipment. The bronchoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy equipment market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of bronchoscopes compared to imaging systems and accessories, the increasing prevalence of lung cancer, and technological advancements



The Bronchial treatment are accounted to hold the largest share of the bronchoscopy market, by application in 2021.

Based on application, the bronchoscopy equipment market is segmented into bronchial treatment and bronchial diagnosis.In 2021, the bronchial treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of target diseases.



North America commanded the largest share of the bronchoscopy in 2021.

Based on region, the bronchoscopy equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.In 2021, North America has the largest share of the bronchoscopy equipment market.



The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, the rising incidence of lung cancer in Canada, rapid increase in healthcare expenditure, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, and the strong presence of market players in the region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%) , Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

• By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (33%), Europe (24%), AsiaPacific (27%), and Rest of the World (16%)



Some of the major players operating in this market Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan),



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Olympus Corporation (Japan)

• KARL STORZ (Germany)

• Ambu A/S (Denmark)

• Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

• Ethicon (US)

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• Medtronic (Ireland)

• HOYA Corporation (Japan)

• Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

• Cook Medical (US)

• Broncus Medical Inc. (China)

• CONMED (US)

• Roper Technologies (US)

• Teleflex Incorporated (US)

• Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. (Canada)

• EFER Endoscopy (France)

• EMOS Technology GmbH (Germany)

• VBM Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany)

• Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)

• Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd. (China)



Research Coverage

This report studies the bronchoscopy equipment market based on product, application, usability, patient and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities) affecting market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total bronchoscopy equipment market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on bronchoscopy equipment offered by the top 20 players in the bronchoscopy equipment market. The report analyzes the bronchoscopy market product, application, usability, patient and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the bronchoscopy equipment market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the bronchoscopy market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839380/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



