Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market By Solution Type, By Deployment Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market size is expected to reach $2. 9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 16. 4% CAGR during the forecast period. For creating better & great user experience, broadcast scheduling software aids in improved TV programming and planning.

The workflow of production, broadcast department and advertising with regards to broadcast planning is managed by broadcast scheduling software.



The key role of broadcasting business is to increase power of collaborative computing with the help of broadcasting scheduling software. Traffic, credit control, and order management are streamlined with the help of this software. The platforms such as smart TVs, iOS setup boxes, android and among others help in the distribution of media content with the help of broadcast scheduling software. To control EPGs, programmed plans, and playlists channel owners & scheduling managers use this software so that they are able to manage any particular channel from anyplace or any device.



Some of the major factors propelling the growth of the global broadcast scheduling software marketing are the rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions and increasing complexity in broadcast media planning. Moreover, increasing popularity of streaming applications and rise in adoption of smart devices has been witnessed which led to driving the market growth. Efficiency, content, flexibility, event categorization, and automation are wide range of features of broadcast scheduling software that can be offered to broadcast management teams at any point of time.



COVID-19 Impact



The technological disruptions have been witnessed in entertainment and media industry which created major changes in the broadcast industry. There has been a shift among the broadcasters from on-premise to cloud-based as the global COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market in various ways. Moreover, surge in the popularity of multimedia streaming applications and growing adoption rate of smart devices are encouraging the broadcasters to adopt broadcast management and scheduling solutions.



The broadcast networks of U.S. are trying to fill up the programming slots which are left open due to the cancellation of live sports due to the initial phase of COVID-19 epidemic. These network providers are trying to come up with new lineups which would be attractive for the customers who are forced to stay at their home and are looking for entertainment alternatives.



Solution type Outlook



Based on Solution Type, the market is segmented into Software (Without Services) and Services. The software segment obtained the largest revenue shares in 2020 and would display its dominance during the forecast period. Factor like the rise in demand for broadcast scheduling solutions to schedule broadcasting content effectively and would make workflow flexible among several management teams is responsible for the growth of this segment.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise, Cloud and Hybrid. The on-premise segment obtained the largest revenue share in 2020 as a large number of broadcasters depend on traditional broadcasting system, mainly for emerging nations such as Brazil, China and India. In addition, the broadcasters operating in these nations are significantly serving the consumers, who are utilizing DTH TV and satellite, therefore depend on on-premise framework and systems.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into TV, Radio and Digital Platforms. The digital platform segment would likely to become the second biggest segment in the broadcast scheduling software. Moreover, the segment would showcase the largest growth rate during the forecast period. Factor such as rise in demand for global as well as national content for all the age groups is boosting the demand of the segment.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America obtained the highest share in 2020 and would exhibit similar trend even during the forecast period. The presence of leading players in region and the early adoption of sophisticated broadcasting solutions and technologies are the factors responsible for the dominance of this region. U.S. obtained the maximum revenue share due to the rise in demand for sophisticated broadcast scheduling solutions and services from the broadcasters within the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; AMC Networks, Inc. is the major forerunners in the Broadcast Scheduling Software Market. Companies such as WideOrbit, Inc., MEDIAGENIX and Imagine Communications, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AMC Networks, Inc., Axel Technology Srl, Broadview Software, Inc., Chetu, Inc., Imagine Communications, Inc. (Harris Broadcast), MEDIAGENIX, Marketron Broadcast Solutions LLC, Schedule it Ltd., WideOrbit, Inc., and Advanced Broadcast Services Limited.



Recent Strategies deployed in Broadcast Scheduling Software Market



Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations:



Jul-2021: ProVantageX (PVX) came into partnership with WideOrbit, a software company. This partnership aimed to develop an integrated solution for supply-side inventory yield optimization. Together, the companies would also have the potential to revolutionize how stations operate and sell their commercial spots, accelerating revenue and improving labor efficiencies.



Jul-2021: BroadView Software joined hands with Telestream Vantage, an integrated marketing agency. In this collaboration, Telestream Vantage combined with BroadView’s OnDemand PlatformVantage, which enabled the company to develop an enhanced media workflow that Broadview could leverage to offer tools for its clients without re-designing it. Both the companies provide a distinct solution in terms of the ability to develop the VOD schedule and enabling that schedule to power sequence creation.



Feb-2021: AMC Networks came into partnership with Shaftesbury, an award-winning production company. Under this partnership, AMC Networks would get access to Shaftesbury’s award-winning slate and broaden its content & development offering in Canada through its investment in Shaftesbury.



Feb-2021: Imagine Communications signed an agreement with Sky Media, the advertising sales arm of Sky. In this collaborative five-stage project, Imagine would work with Sky Media to develop its prevailing, on-premises Landmark Sales application into a cloud-based, stock optimization and adaptive audience fulfillment and fully managed service for cross-platform campaign sales management.



Feb-2021: MEDIAGENIX joined hands with MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media company in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region. Under this collaboration, MBC selected WHATS’ON, the BMS by MEDIAGENIX to replace their existing Broadcast Management Systems and operate all its on-demand services & linear channels in an integrated process.



Oct-2020: Marketron teamed up with Pitch, one of the company’s digital advertising platforms. This collaboration aimed to launch a robust new social media feature for Pitch that offers a powerful set of tools & resources for broadcast sales departments to develop, execute and operate the digital campaigns, which optimize their customers’ online advertising reach.



Aug-2020: Imagine Communications entered into a partnership with Siemens Convergence Creators. This partnership aimed to offer a complete solution developed to help content owners & video service providers (VSPs) in optimizing the revenue potential of their OTT video services. The integrated solution provides to VSPs a one-stop-shop for delivering live/linear and cloud DVR services utilizing subscription, VOD, aimed ad-supported or hybrid monetization models.



Feb-2020: Imagine Communications came into agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC). This agreement aimed to power AdKey, a cloud-based, platform-agnostic service, which supports ad insertion on all IP-based video streams. In addition, Imagine’s ad tech would assist the company’s members to boost the shift to next-generation IP distribution for decreased set-top-box costs, better consumer satisfaction, and more new opportunities for advertisers to set a connection with the viewers.



Jan-2020: AMC Networks partnered with Plug and Play, a seed and early-stage investor focused on great teams leading emerging growth companies. Under this partnership, the companies aim to explore the latest technologies and invest in startups. In addition, AMC Networks would also work together with Plug and Play Media & Advertising as a founding partner to support and set up their latest ecosystem.



Jan-2020: WideOrbit partnered with PremiumMedia360, a leading advertising data automation company. This partnership would empower TV stations, media agencies, and cable & national networks to flow Electronic Material Instructions directly among the buyers and seller systems. Automated, direct communication of Electronic Material Instructions is an important part of simplifying TV operations for changing TV content.



Mergers and Acquisitions:



Nov-2018: AMC Networks acquired RLJ Entertainment, a premium digital channel company. This acquisition would support AMC Networks’ direct-to-consumer strategy and boosts its interests in subscription video-on-demand services, which the company owns and controls.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2021: Imagine Communications unveiled Nexio NewsCraft, an all-in-one news production solution. This solution is remote production-friendly and helps companies to work smarter and more effectively so that each news story gets on air rapidly.



Jul-2021: WideOrbit released WO Network, the company’s flagship network ad sales, and commercial operations platform. This launch involves new features and improvements to assist networks to generate more revenue, decrease costs, and boost efficiency.



Geographical Expansions:



Jul-2021: Chetu expanded its global footprint by establishing its new offices in the US and UK. In addition, the company also constructed a level at one of its state-of-the-art campuses in India. This expansion includes Chetu’s expanded H-6 facility in Noida, India, a new UK office, and an Arizona office.



Jul-2021: Imagine Communications introduced the upgrades in PPTV Thailand’s prevailing playout facility in Bangkok. These upgrades include a turnkey system based on its Versio modular playout platform, which is a fully virtualized platform that can be deployed in specialized on-prem hardware, as at PPTV, or as software in a data center or in the cloud.



