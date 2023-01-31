Global Breathable Membranes Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breathable Membranes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864803/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Breathable Membranes Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Breathable Membranes estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Polyethylene (PE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polypropylene (PP) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $412.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR

The Breathable Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$412.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$752.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$489.7 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- Dorken Systems, Inc.
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- GAF
- IKO Industries Ltd.
- Kingspan Group PLC
- Knauf Insulation
- Low & Bonar PLC
- Riwega S.R.L.
- Saint-Gobain SA
- Soprema Group


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864803/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Breathable Membranes for the Construction Industry: An Overview
Breathable Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2021 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyethylene (PE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyethylene (PE) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyethylene (PE) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene (PP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Polypropylene (PP) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Polypropylene (PP) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pitched Roofs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Pitched Roofs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Pitched Roofs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Walls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Walls by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Walls by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Breathable Membranes Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Breathable Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by Type -
Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene
(PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pitched
Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene
(PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pitched Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Breathable Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene
(PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pitched
Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Breathable Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene
(PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pitched
Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Breathable Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene
(PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pitched Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Breathable Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene
(PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pitched Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Breathable Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene
(PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pitched Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene
(PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pitched
Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Breathable Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by Type -
Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene
(PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pitched
Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene
(PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pitched
Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene
(PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pitched Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE),
Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Breathable
Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Breathable
Membranes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and
Walls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Breathable
Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Breathable
Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pitched Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Breathable Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Breathable Membranes by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Breathable Membranes
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Breathable
Membranes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE),
Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Breathable Membranes
by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Breathable
Membranes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and
Walls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Breathable
Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Breathable
Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pitched Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Breathable Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Breathable Membranes
by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Breathable
Membranes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Breathable Membranes
by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Breathable
Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pitched Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Breathable Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene
(PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: India 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene
(PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Breathable Membranes by
Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Breathable Membranes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pitched Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE),
Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Breathable Membranes
by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Breathable
Membranes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and
Walls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Breathable Membranes
by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Breathable
Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pitched Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE),
Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Breathable
Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Breathable Membranes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched
Roofs and Walls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Breathable
Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and Walls Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Breathable Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pitched Roofs and Walls for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA
Breathable Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Breathable Membranes by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Breathable
Membranes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Breathable
Membranes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Breathable Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE),
Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Breathable
Membranes by Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 133: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Breathable
Membranes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP) and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Breathable Membranes by Application - Pitched Roofs and
Walls - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864803/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. “I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said t

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Giroux, Nylander, Vasilevskiy named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Ottawa right-wing Claude Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week. Giroux had seven points (four goals, three assists) and had multiple points in all three of his games last week. The Senators forward had a goal and an assist in wins over the New York Islanders and Toronto, then capped his week with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 rout of Montreal on Saturday. It was the 65th career three-point game

  • Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT

    BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Braves sign manager Snitker to extension through 2025 season

    ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team's fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season. Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season. Snitker said Saturday he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free a

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sam Ryder extended his lead to three shots in the Farmers Insurance Open with a 4-under 68 in challenging wind in the second round Thursday on Torrey Pines' South Course while Jon Rahm had an eagle and three straight birdies late in his 5-under 67 on the easier North Course to get under the cut line. Ryder survived both the Santa Ana wind and the tougher South Course with just one bogey to reach 12-under 132 and take a three-stroke lead over Brendan Steele, who shot a 70 on the

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob