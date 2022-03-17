The global breast reconstruction market size is projected to reach USD 647 million by 2026 from USD 567 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.7%

Growth in this industry is driven by the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness, and the availability of reimbursements. However, clinical risks and complications associated with breast reconstruction restrain the market growth.

The acellular dermal matrix segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
The breast reconstruction market, by product, is categorized into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix.The acellular dermal matrix segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing number of mastectomies, and growing use usage of acellular dermal matrices.

The immediate procedure segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.
On the basis of procedure, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures.Immediate procedures are expected to remain the fastest-growing segment of the global breast reconstruction market during the breast reconstruction period.

Factors such as the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness are driving the market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.

Geographically, the breast reconstruction market is dominated by North America and Europe. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Breakdown of Profiles of Primary Participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1: 32%, Tier 2: 44%, and Tier 3: 24%
• By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 34%, and Others: 36%
• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 20%, and the Rest of the World: 12%

The key players in the breast reconstruction market include Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) (US), Allergan Aesthetics (An AbbVie Company) (US), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics (Germany), and Sientra (US).

Research Coverage:
The report analyzes the breast reconstruction market by product, procedure, type, end user, and region.Apart from comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by market players over the last three years.

In addition, the company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, changes in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
This report will enable both established firms and new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help these firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use either or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the products of the top players in the breast reconstruction market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the breast reconstruction market
• Market Development: Detailed information about emerging markets
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the breast reconstruction market
