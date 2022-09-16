Global Breast Pump Market to Reach USD 2.22 billion by 2030, States a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Surge in number of working women, rise in awareness regarding breast pump for its convenience, affordability, and increase in milk production, and reduced maternity leaves drive the global breast pump market growth.

New York, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global breast pump market generated USD 1.17 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, market size & estimations, and competitive landscape. In addition, the report offers a detailed segmentation along with the market share of each segment and its sub-segment.

Covering an extensive analysis of each and every aspect of the global breast pump industry in nearly 350 pages, supported by around 480 tables and 243 figures, the report aims to become a valuable source of guidance for market players, investors, and stakeholders in determining current dynamics and devising strategies for the future.

The report provides a detailed analysis of driving factors, restrains, and opportunities of the global breast pump market. Surge in number of working women, rise in awareness regarding breast pump for its convenience, affordability, and increase in milk production, and reduced maternity leaves drive the growth of the global market. However, concerns with pumping efficiency and presence of substitutes restrain the market growth.

Outlining the opportunities that help the leading players raise the breast pump market share in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the Life Sciences & Healthcare at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “The introduction of innovative products present new opportunities in the coming years. Moreover, surge in birth rate presents new avenues during the forecast period.”

The research provides a detailed segmentation of the global breast pump market based on portability, type, technology, application, and geography. On the basis of portability, the report bifurcates the market into wireless/hands-free pumps and non-wireless pump. By type, the research further segments the market into closed system breast pumps and open system breast pumps. Based on technology, the report further divides the market into battery-powered breast pumps, electric breast pumps, manual breast pumps, and convertible breast pumps. On the basis of application, the report further classifies the market into personal-use pumps and hospital-grade pumps.

Based on geography, the report sub-segments the global breast pump market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America held the largest market share in 2021, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to improved healthcare expenditure, improved accessibility to breast pumps, and the presence of prominent players. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its steady growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in government investments and surge in number of breast milk banks.

The report analyzes each segment and sub-segment based on regions. This analysis offers a detailed scenario and crucial insights for investors and market players. In addition, the report includes the current market size and estimations of each region. Market players can devise expansion strategies and raise the breast pump market size.

The report offers an extensive analysis of market players of the global breast pump market. The leading players such as Ameda AG, Babybelle, Bailey Medical, Medela AG, Philips Avent, Beldico, Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co. Ltd, Ardo Medical Inc., Willow, and Pigeon Corporation are analyzed in the research. The report also offers a detailed analysis of each player with key strategies and developments, business performance, and others.

