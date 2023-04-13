Global Breast Implant Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2029 at a 5% CAGR
Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Implant Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Saline Breast Implants and Silicone Breast Implants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the global breast implant market had a valuation of just over $2 billion, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, reaching almost $2.9 billion.
The complete report suite for the breast implant market is divided into categories based on implant shape and product type. The product type segmentation comprises saline and silicone breast implants, while the silicone breast implant market is further subdivided into smooth and textured silicone breast implants. The round implant and anatomical implant segments divide the global breast implant market in terms of units sold by implant shape.
MARKET DATA INCLUDED
Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
Procedure Numbers
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Market Drivers & Limiters
Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
Leading Competitors
GLOBAL BREAST IMPLANT MARKET INSIGHTS
The breast implant market's expansion is constrained by the potential hazards linked with breast procedures. The link between textured implants and breast-implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) has been extensively researched in the past, resulting in a significant product recall in 2019. In addition, the decrease in elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic in the following year led to a sluggish but steady rebound over the forecast duration.
GLOBAL BREAST IMPLANT MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The global dermal filler market was dominated by Mentor Corporation, Allergan, and Polytech.
In 2022, Mentor Corporation, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, emerged as the front-runner in the worldwide breast implant market. The Mentor product line includes both silicone and saline implants. Mentor was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2022 for its Mentor MemoryGel BOOSTT breast implant.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
Saline Breast Implant Market
Silicone Breast Implant Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2029
Historical Data: 2019-2022
Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices
Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios
Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Global Breast Implant Market Overview
Competitive Analysis
Procedures Included
Markets Included
Regions Included
Introduction
Procedure Numbers
Total Breast Procedures
Breast Augmentation Procedures
Breast Implant Removal Procedures
Breast Lift Procedures
Breast Reduction Procedures
Market Overview
By Segment
By Region
Market Analysis and Forecast
Total Breast Implant Market
Breast Implant Market by Product Type
Saline Breast Implant Market
Silicone Breast Implant Market
Silicone Breast Implant Market by Segment
Smooth Silicone Breast Implant Market
Textured Silicone Breast Implant Market
Unit Analysis by Implant Shape
Drivers and Limiters
Market Drivers
Market Limiters
Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Johnson & Johnson
AbbVie
Polytech
Establishment Labs
Sientra
Ideal Implant
Arion Laboratories
Cereplas
GC Aesthetics
Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials
Hans Biomed
JT Medical
Polytech Health & Aesthetics
Sebbin
Shanghai Kangning Medical Device
Wanhe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/picc24
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900