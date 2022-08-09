Global Breast Imaging Market to Surpass US$ 10,811.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

CMI

Seattle, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global breast imaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,023.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Breast Imaging Market:

Increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the global breast imaging market over the forecast period. For instance, on November 22, 2021, Siemens Healthineers, a medical technology company had announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of two new mammography reading and workflow optimization solutions that expand the company’s offerings for breast health. The MAMMOVISTA B. smart reading platform accelerates the reading workflow for breast imaging, and the team play Mammo Dashboard tool optimizes workflows through visualization of key performance indicators (KPIs) in the breast imaging process.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2040

Key Market Takeaways:

Global breast imaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness for breast cancer diagnosis by government organizations in the market. For instance, on February 10, 2022, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced installation of two new mammography units on Brazil’s navy ships for delivering vital health services along South America’s biggest waterway where women living in amazon river, south America communities have increased access to breast cancer screening

Among Technology, the Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology segment holds a dominant position, owing to increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities. For instance, On June 28, 2022, Seno Medical, a medical imaging company announced that the Seno Medical’s Imagio Breast Imaging System, a new modality in breast imaging, received supplemental premarket approval (PMA) from the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Seno’s market-ready, diagnostic breast cancer imaging system helps physicians differentiate between benign and malignant breast lesions using non-invasive opto-acoustic/ultrasound (OA/US) technology to provide information on breast lesions in real time.

Story continues

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global breast imaging market include Hologic, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Gamma Medica, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Sonocine, Inc., Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., and Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2040

Market Segmentation:

Global Breast imaging Market, By Technology: Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology Analog Mammography Full Field Digital Mammography (FFDM) 3D Breast Tomosynthesis Positron Emission Tomography/ Computed Tomography (PET/CT) Molecular Breast Imaging/ Breast Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSMI) Positron Emission Mammography Others Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Breast Ultrasound Optical Imaging Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound (AWBU) Breast Thermography

Global Breast imaging Market, By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Ambulatory Surgical Center

Global Breast imaging Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Hyperspectral Imaging Market, by Type (Hyperspectral Imaging Cameras, Accessories), by Application, (Disease diagnosis, Image-guided surgery, Cancer detection, Pharmaceuticals, Others (Eye problem detection, assessing tissue perfusion, evaluation teeth structure)), by End User, (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Research centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Molecular Imaging Market, by Product Type (Devices: Molecular Ultrasound Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer, and Hybrid Products {Positron Emission Tomography - Computed Tomography (PET-CT), Positron Emission Tomography - Magnetic Resonance (PET-MR), Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography - Computed Tomography (SPECT-CT), Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography - Magnetic Resonance (SPECT-MR)} and Software Platforms: On Premises Solutions and Cloud Based Solutions), by Application (Cardiovascular, Neurology, Oncology, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, and Other Applications), by End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centres, and Ambulatory Surgical Centres), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com



