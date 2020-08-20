Global Breast Cancer Screening Market Forecast to 2027 with COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Test Type, End User and Geography

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Cancer Screening Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Test Type; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breast cancer screening was valued at US$ 4,638.63 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,209.25 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing prevalence of breast cancer and increasing investments in breast cancer management are the major factors driving the breast cancer screening market. However, the high cost of breast cancer screening is a chief factor limiting the market growth. Breast cancer is among the prime causes of deaths in the world, and it is profoundly affecting the quality of life. Thus, it acts as a burden on society if not diagnosed and treated on time.



As per the estimations by the American Cancer Society, it is the most common type of cancer in the US as it caused morbidity in ~234,087 people, leading to 41,904 deaths in 2018. Further, ~276,480 new cases are expected in the country in 2020. As per the Globocan 2019 report, in Germany, the total number of breast cancer cases in 2018 was 71,888, which further led to ~19,376 deaths in that years. Further, as per the Globocan report, in 2018, there were ~367,900 new cases of breast cancer and 97,972 deaths due to the same in China.



In India, NGOs, government agencies, and charity organizations are emphasizing on breast cancer awareness among population to promote early detection, provide comprehensive treatment module, and extend support for breast cancer management. As per the Globocan report estimation, in 2018, India reported ~162,468 new breast cancer cases, with 87,090 deaths due to the same.



The global breast cancer screening market has been segmented on the basis of test type and end user. The breast cancer screening market, by test type, has been segmented into blood marker tests, imaging test, genetic test, and immunohistochemistry test. The imaging test segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the breast cancer screening has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer institutes, and research laboratories. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Breast Cancer Screening Market - Key Takeaways

2.1 Global Breast Cancer Screening Market Overview

2.2 Global Breast Cancer Screening Market, By Geography (US$ Million)

2.3 Global Breast Cancer Screening Market - Leading Country Markets (US$ Million)



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Breast Cancer Screening - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Breast Cancer Screening - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Globally Growing Breast Cancer Prevalence

5.1.2 Increasing Investments in Breast Cancer Management

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Breast Cancer Screening

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Consistent Launch of New Screening Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Breast Cancer Screening Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Breast Cancer Screening Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Breast cancer screening Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Breast Cancer Screening Market Analysis - By Test Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Breast Cancer Screening Market Revenue Share, by Test Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Blood Marker Test

7.5 Imaging Test

7.6 Genetic Test

7.7 Immunohistochemistry Test



8. Breast Cancer Screening Market - By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Breast Cancer Screening Market, by End-User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Diagnostics Centers

8.5 Research Laboratories

8.6 Research Laboratories: Breast Cancer Screening Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Cancer Institutes

8.8 Cancer Institutes: Breast Cancer Screening Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Breast Cancer Screening Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Breast Cancer Screening Market

9.2 Europe: Breast Cancer Screening Market

9.3 Asia-Pacific: Breast Cancer Screening Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Breast Cancer Screening Market

9.5 South and Central America: Breast Cancer Screening Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Breast Cancer Screening Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Breast Cancer Screening Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Breast Cancer Screening Market, 2016-2020

11.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies



12. Breast Cancer Screening Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 General Electric Company

12.2 Siemens Healthineers AG

12.3 Exact Sciences Corporation

12.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.5 Hologic, Inc.

12.6 BD

12.7 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

12.8 Oncocyte Corporation

12.9 Danaher

12.10 POC Medical Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mppl8x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



