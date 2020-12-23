Global Breast Cancer Diagnostic Testing Device Pipeline Assessment Report 2020 Featuring 186 Companies
Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020". Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests are used for detection of cancer based on the detection and measurement of cancer-specific biomarker/antibody/antigen present in patient's sample.
Scope
Extensive coverage of the Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development
The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests and list all their pipeline projects
The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
Identify and understand important and diverse types of Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development
Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Breast Cancer Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 Breast Cancer - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Breast Cancer Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Breast Cancer Companies and Product Overview
6 Breast Cancer- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
A&G Pharmaceutical Inc
Abviva Inc (Inactive)
Accelerated Medical Diagnostics LLC
Acobiom
Affichem SA
AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH
Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg
Alere Inc
Allarity Therapeutics A/S
Almac Diagnostic Services Ltd
Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc
AngioGenex Inc
Anixa Diagnostics Corporation
Armune BioScience Inc
Arno Therapeutics Inc
Assurance Biosciences, Inc. (Inactive)
Atossa Therapeutics Inc
Aurelium BioPharma Inc.
Autoimmune Technologies LLC
Avant Diagnostics Inc
Ayanda Biosystems SA (Inactive)
BARD1 Life Sciences Ltd
Baylor College of Medicine
BCAL Diagnostics Pty Limited
Becton Dickinson and Co
Biocrates Life Sciences AG
BioDesign Institute at Arizona State University
Biodesix Inc
BioGenex Laboratories Inc
Biolidics Ltd
BioMarCare Technologies Ltd
BioMark Diagnostics Inc
BioMarker Strategies LLC
bioMerieux SA
Biomoda Inc
Biosceptre International Ltd
BioSystems International
Caprion Biosciences Inc
Caris Life Sciences Inc
Celcuity Inc
Cellanyx Diagnostics, Inc.
CellXplore, Inc.
Centro de Investigacion y Asistencia en Tecnologia y Diseno del Estado de Jalisco
Cepheid Inc
Ceres Nanosciences Inc
Cernostics Inc
China Sky One Medical Inc
Chronix Biomedical Inc
City of Hope
Clarient Inc
Cleveland Diagnostics Inc.
CompanDX Ltd
Courtagen Life Sciences Inc
Daan Gene Co Ltd
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc
Dartmouth College
Dublin City University
Entopsis LLC
Eurobio Scientific SA
Exact Sciences Corp
Exosome Diagnostics Inc
Exosomics Siena SpA
Fahy Gurteen UK Ltd
Fina Biotech SL
Fluxion Biosciences Inc
Fournira Optime Diagnostics
French National Institute of Health and Medical Research
Genome Diagnostics Pvt Ltd
GenomicTree Co Ltd
Genoptix Inc
George Washington University
German Cancer Research Center
Ghent University
GlyCa BioSciences Inc
GlycoZym USA Inc
Guardant Health Inc
H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Inc
Hai Kang Life Corp Ltd
Health Discovery Corp
HealthTell Inc
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Heragen Inc
Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc
Houston Methodist Hospital
Ikonisys Inc
Immunovia AB
Inanovate Inc
Insight Genetics Inc
Inspirata Inc
Institute of Cancer Research
Institute of Molecular and Translational Medicine
IPDx Immunoprofiling Diagnostics GmbH
IRIS International Inc
Johns Hopkins University
Jonakee Cancer Research, Inc.
Kalgene Pharmaceuticals Inc
Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
Liv Diagnostics AB
Louisville Bioscience Inc (Inactive)
MabCure Inc
Matrix-Bio Inc
MDNA Life Sciences Inc
MDxHealth SA
MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics Inc
MedMira Inc
MedPacto Inc
Metabolomic Technologies Inc
MetaStat Inc
Milagen Inc
Morphotek Inc
MW Diagnostics Ltd
Nanostics Inc
NanoString Technologies Inc
New York University
Newcastle University
Nonagen Bioscience Corp
Novel Bio-spectrum Technologies Inc (Inactive)
Nuclea Biotechnologies Inc. (Inactive)
Nuvera Biosciences Inc
Olink Proteomics AB
Olympia Diagnostics Inc
Oncimmune (USA) LLC
OncoCyte Corp
Onconome, Inc. (Inactive)
OncoStem Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd
OncoVista Innovative Therapies Inc
Oregon Health & Science University
OSLER Diagnostics Ltd
OTraces Inc
Peri Rx Inc
Power3 Medical Products, Inc.
Precision Biologics Inc
Prelude Corp
PreMD Inc (Inactive)
Princeton University
Proplex Technologies Llc
Protagen AG
Proteome Sciences Plc
Proteomika (Inactive)
Purdue University
Rna Diagnostics Inc
Roche Diagnostics Corp
Roche Diagnostics International Ltd
Rosetta Genomics Ltd
RWTH Aachen University
Savicell Diagnostic Ltd.
Selventa Inc
Sengenics Corp Pte Ltd
Siemens Healthineers AG
SomaLogic Inc
Soricimed Biopharma Inc
Syantra Inc
Target Discovery Inc
Taxor Diagnostics, LLC
TechnoGenesys, Inc.
The University of Nottingham
Treos Bio Inc
Trinity College Dublin
Universal Diagnostics SL
University of Alberta
University of Bergen
University of Bonn
University of California San Diego
University of Colorado
University of Hong Kong
University of Kansas
University of Lyon
University of Minnesota
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska
University of Oxford
University of Pittsburgh
University of South Carolina
University of South Florida
University of Toledo
University of Turku
University of Wisconsin Madison
US Biomarkers Inc
Vala Sciences Inc
Vermillion Inc
Viomics Inc.
Vitruvian Biomedical Inc
VolitionRX Ltd
Washington University in St Louis
XEPTAGEN SpA
Zetiq Technologies Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amo3q4
