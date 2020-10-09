Global Brazing Materials Industry

Global Brazing Materials Market to Reach $1. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Brazing Materials estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Silver Brazing Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$195.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Copper Brazing Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $316.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR



The Brazing Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$316.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$258.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



Aluminum Brazing Alloys Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR



In the global Aluminum Brazing Alloys segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$183.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$198.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$180.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 291-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aimtek, Inc.

Harris Products Group

Hebei Yuguang Welding Co., Ltd.

Indian Solder and Braze Alloys

Johnson Matthey PLC

Linbraze Srl

Lucas-Milhaupt, Inc.

Lucky Huaguang Graphics Co., Ltd.

Materion Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Nihon Superior Co., Ltd.

Pietro Galliani Brazing S.p.A.

Prince & Izant Company

Saru Silver Alloy Private Limited

Sentes-BIR AS

STELLA s.r.l.

Umicore N.V.

VBG Group AB

voestalpine Bohler Welding Group GmbH

Wall Colmonoy Corporation

WIELAND Edelmetalle GmbH

Zhongshan Huale Welding Material Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Brazing Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Brazing Materials Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Brazing Materials Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Brazing Materials Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Silver Brazing Alloys (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Silver Brazing Alloys (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Silver Brazing Alloys (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Copper Brazing Alloys (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Copper Brazing Alloys (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Copper Brazing Alloys (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Aluminum Brazing Alloys (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Aluminum Brazing Alloys (Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Aluminum Brazing Alloys (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Nickel Brazing Alloys (Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Nickel Brazing Alloys (Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Nickel Brazing Alloys (Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Automobile (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Automobile (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automobile (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Aviation (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Aviation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Aviation (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Oil & Gas (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Oil & Gas (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Oil & Gas (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Electrical Industry (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Electrical Industry (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Electrical Industry (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Brazing Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Brazing Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Brazing Materials Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Brazing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Brazing Materials Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Brazing Materials Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Brazing Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Brazing Materials Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 42: Brazing Materials Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Brazing Materials Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Brazing Materials Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Brazing Materials: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Brazing Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Brazing

Materials in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Brazing Materials Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Brazing Materials Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Brazing Materials Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Brazing Materials Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Brazing Materials Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Brazing Materials in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Brazing Materials Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Brazing Materials Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Brazing Materials Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Brazing Materials Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Brazing Materials Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Brazing Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Brazing Materials Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Brazing Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Brazing Materials Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Brazing Materials Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Brazing Materials Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Brazing Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Brazing Materials Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Brazing Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Brazing Materials Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Brazing Materials Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Brazing Materials Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazing Materials Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Brazing Materials Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazing Materials Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Brazing Materials Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Brazing Materials in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Brazing Materials Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Brazing Materials: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazing Materials Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Brazing Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Brazing Materials in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Brazing Materials Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazing Materials Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Brazing Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Brazing Materials Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Brazing Materials Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Brazing Materials Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Brazing Materials Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Brazing Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Brazing Materials Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Brazing Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Brazing Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 102: Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Brazing Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Brazing Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Brazing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Brazing Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Brazing Materials Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Brazing Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Brazing Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Brazing Materials Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Brazing Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Brazing Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Brazing Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Brazing Materials Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Brazing Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Brazing Materials Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Brazing Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Brazing Materials Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Brazing Materials Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Brazing Materials Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Brazing Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Brazing Materials Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 126: Brazing Materials Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Brazing Materials Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Brazing Materials Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Brazing Materials Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Brazing Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Brazing Materials Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Brazing Materials Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Brazing Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Brazing Materials Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Brazing Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Brazing Materials Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Brazing Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Brazing Materials in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Brazing Materials Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Brazing Materials Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Brazing Materials Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazing Materials Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Brazing Materials Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Brazing Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazing Materials Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Brazing Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Brazing Materials in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Brazing Materials Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Brazing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Brazing Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazing Materials Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Brazing Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazing Materials Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Brazing Materials Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Brazing Materials Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Brazing Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Brazing Materials Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Brazing Materials Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Brazing Materials Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Brazing Materials Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Brazing Materials Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Brazing Materials Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Brazing Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Brazing Materials Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Brazing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Brazing Materials Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Brazing Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 174: Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Brazing Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Brazing Materials Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Brazing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Brazing Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Brazing Materials Historic Market by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 180: Brazing Materials Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 181: The Middle East Brazing Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 182: Brazing Materials Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Brazing Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Brazing Materials: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Brazing Materials Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Brazing

Materials in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Brazing Materials Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Brazing Materials Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Brazing Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Brazing Materials Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Brazing Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Brazing Materials Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Brazing Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Brazing Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Brazing Materials Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Brazing Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Brazing Materials in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Brazing Materials Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Brazing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Brazing Materials Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Brazing Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Brazing Materials Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Brazing Materials Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Brazing Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Brazing Materials Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Brazing Materials Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Brazing Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Brazing Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Brazing Materials Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Brazing Materials Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazing Materials Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Brazing Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Brazing Materials Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Brazing Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Brazing Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazing Materials Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

