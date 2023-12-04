Global Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ Is Worldwide Top Film, Ahead of ‘Napoleon,’ ‘Hunger Games’

Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s blood-soaked Bollywood epic “Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, emerged as the No. 1 film globally with $42.1 million, according to data published by ComScore.

“Animal” released across 38 global territories. The worldwide gross total includes $6.1 million in North America where it released across 850 locations and opened at No. 7.

In “Animal,” Ranbir Kapoor plays the son of India’s richest man (portrayed by “Slumdog Millionaire” star Anil Kapoor, no relation) who takes on an antagonist played by Bobby Deol (“Ashram”). The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna (“Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1”).

Like Reddy’s previous films, the Telugu-language “Arjun Reddy” (2017) and its Hindi-language remake “Kabir Singh” (2019), “Animal” is a study of toxic masculinity. Reviewing the film for Variety, Dennis Harvey wrote: “There’s the whole issue of toxic masculinity, which Vanga’s previous efforts were decried for celebrating. ‘Animal’ is too ridiculous to take grave offense at, but it does offer a caricature of chest-thumping masculinity, equal parts 007, Godfather, Hercules and Leatherface, that plays like the fantasy of manosphere celebrities like Andrew Tate.”

In second position, Ridley Scott’s Apple Original Films-produced and Sony Pictures-distributed action epic “Napoleon” collected $35.7 million worldwide, including $28.6 million internationally. It now has a global total of $137 million. “Napoleon” is playing on more than 21,500 screens in 63 markets. The key market still to release is South Korea, where it releases on Dec. 6.

In third place, Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” grossed an estimated $29.4 million globally from 88 territories over the weekend, taking its international total to $123 million and the global gross to $244 million.

In fourth position, “Renaissance,” a concert film written, directed and produced by Beyoncé, earned $27.4 million, including $6.4 million internationally and $21 million in North America where it opened as the No. 1 title. The film is playing in 88 territories.

Rounding off the top five was Disney’s “Wish” with $26.2 million from 34 territories, including $18.8 million internationally and $7.4 million in North America for a global gross of $81.5 million.

