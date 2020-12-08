The Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 13.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period
Our reports on the botanical and plant-derived drugs market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in government initiatives, limitations associated with conventional drugs, and growing demand for effective treatment of chronic disorders. In addition, an increase in government initiatives is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The botanical and plant-derived drugs market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
The botanical and plant-derived drugs market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Plant-derived drugs
• Botanical drugs
By Geographical Landscapes
• Asia
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
This study identifies the transformation of the regulatory landscape in the US as one of the prime reasons driving the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on the development of drugs for new indications and the emergence of new entrants will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our botanical and plant-derived drugs market report covers the following areas:
• Botanical and plant-derived drugs market sizing
• Botanical and plant-derived drugs market forecast
• Botanical and plant-derived drugs market industry analysis
