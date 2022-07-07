Global Border Security System Market Size, and Outlook 2022-2029 | North America to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period

Pune, India, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global border security system market size is anticipated to gain traction. The primary factor to steer the growth of the border security system is the rising adoption of unmanned solutions by military and defense forces across the globe. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its upcoming report titled “Border Security System Market, 2022-2029”. Furthermore, the increasing territorial disputes and geopolitical uncertainties in the Asia Pacific may likely boost the market. Although, high maintenance costs associated with maintaining the border security system can be a factor to hinders the market’s growth.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 is a worldwide health crisis that has affected every business, and its long-term effects are expected to influence industry growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising military budgets in developing countries, as well as the increased deployment of sea-based security systems to monitor maritime borders, are likely to contribute to the market's optimistic outlook.

List of Key Players in the Border Security System Market

  • BAE Systems (U.K.)

  • Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

  • Elbit Systems (Isreal)

  • Flir Systems (U.S.)

  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Isreal)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

  • Raytheon Company (U.S.)

  • Thales (France)

Segmentation -

On the basis of environment, the market is fragmented into ground aerial, ground, and naval. On the basis of the system, the market is segmented into radar, laser, camera, unmanned vehicles, perimeter intrusion, wide band wireless communication, C2C, and biometric systems. Geographically, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage -

The research report delivers a detailed analysis of the border security system market over the prediction period. The report additionally offers a true evaluation by highlighting data on several factors inclusive of growth drivers, restraints, industry developments, and partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. The report also offers a cumulative impact due to COVID-19 on the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2021

Historical Year

2018 – 2020

Forecast Year

2022 – 2029

Segments Covered

By Environment, By System, By Geography

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Drivers & Restraints -

Increased Adoption of Unmanned System Solutions to Augment Market’s Growth

The border security system is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the adoption of unmanned system solutions by military and defense forces across the globe. An increase in defense spending for technologically superior security systems is a market opportunity that will present itself in the near future. Additionally, the rising territorial conflicts and geopolitical instabilities in the Asia Pacific are likely to boost the border security system market growth. Although, the high operating and maintenance costs may hinder the development in the coming times.

Regional Insights -

North America to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period

North America is likely to lead the global market throughout the prediction period. The growth is attributable to technologically advanced border security solutions from the market’s important key players to secure the international boundaries. Furthermore, the government of the U.S. and Canada is expected to increase financing to detect and track multiple threats by employing radar technology.

Asia Pacific is expected to experiencethe fastest growth in the global border security system market shareduring the projection period. It occurs because growing economies like China and India are increasing their demand for border security systems. Leading players in Europe, such as BAE Systems and Thales, are expected to lead the market. The growing demand for border security systems to promote national security in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa drives market expansion in the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape -

Key Players In The Global Defense System to Dominate Border Security System Market

Global defense systems and technology providers such as General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Thales Group dominate the market. Many geographical areas have local players who are equally powerful and supply smaller subsystems of a larger network/project in collaboration with global leaders. Local competitors in the Middle East, North America, and Africa pose a danger to global leaders as they attempt to provide a comprehensive solution for a fraction of the price suggested by these global giants without losing quality or reliability.

Key Industry Development -

January 2021: The French Ministry of the Interior and Idemia signed a contract for a new biometric border control system. Idemia supplied the French government with a biometric border control system to save traveler time during controller border checks. A high-performance border control system was designed to synchronize all border control activities.

November 2020: The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded SAIC a contract valued at USD 973 million to identify security threats to travelers and cargo goods.

