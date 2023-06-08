Eurozone sinks into recession - latest updates

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde - Thomas Lohnes/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The eurozone entered into a technical recession at the start of the year, according to revised data, as rising inflation hurt consumers.

The economy shrank by 0.1pc for a second consecutive quarter in the first three months of 2023, figures from the EU’s statistic agency showed.

Eurostat revised down an earlier forecast that had predicted slight growth, after the continent’s largest economy Germany said last month it had fallen into recession.

It had previously estimated that the eurozone economy had expanded by 0.1pc in the first quarter of the year.

It comes as the European Central Bank is expected to continue raising interest rates at its next meeting later this month, and again in July, in a bid to brin down persistent inflation.

10:07 AM

Eurozone suffers recession at start of year

The eurozone fell into recession at start of 2023, revised data show, as cost-of-living pressures hit home.

Eurostat revised down its estimate for gross domestic product across the bloc to a contraction of 0.1pc.

It comes after a decrease of the same amount in the fourth quarter of 2022, meaning the eurozone started the year in recession.

09:44 AM

Ministers block Royal Mail plans to axe Saturday deliveries

Royal Mail’s pleas to axe Saturday deliveries have been blocked by ministers as regulators investigate where to fine the company for breaching its obligation to deliver six days a week.

The former FTSE 100 company had warned that its poor financial performance will continue unless ministers let the company abandon Saturday letter deliveries.

It had argued that the decline of letters means its current programme of deliveries is financially unviable.

However business minister Kevin Hollinrake told the company today that the Government has no plans to review its so-called universal service obligation. He wrote:

Postal services have long played, and continue to play, a key role in our society. The ability to send and receive letters and parcels is important both socially and economically. This is particularly true for consumers who might be more vulnerable, such as those who are geographically or digitally isolated from their friends and family. The Government’s objective continues to be to ensure provision of a financially sustainable, affordable and accessible universal service regulated by Ofcom. As you will be aware, we currently have no plans to change the minimum requirements of the universal postal service as set out in the Postal Services Act 2011 (the Act), including 6-day letter deliveries.

Royal Mail has had its pleas to axe six-day deliveries rebuffed by ministers - Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

09:33 AM

Social media giants 'allow misleading crypto promotions'

Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter could face regulatory action after a European consumer group complained to the European Commission that the platforms allegedly facilitate the misleading promotion of crypto assets.

US regulators suing crypto platforms Coinbase and Binance, along with last year’s collapse of FTX, have sparked concerns over consumer protection related to crypto assets such as bitcoin and ether.

UK regulators have said that first-time investors in crypto should be offered a 24-hour cooling-off period by those marketing them as they introduce an advertising crackdown.

The European Union last month adopted the world’s first comprehensive set of rules for cryptoasset regulation, known as MiCa.

European consumer group BEUC said in its complaint that the proliferation of misleading advertisements of crypto assets on the social media platforms is an unfair commercial practice as it exposes consumers to serious harm such as the loss of significant amounts of money.

It said this was happening through advertising and influencers.

Consumer groups in Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain also signed up to the complaint.

TikTok is among the social media apps that could face enforcement action from the EU over crypto promotions - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

09:20 AM

Europe well-prepared for gas needs next winter - but 2024 uncertain

Europe is relatively well-prepared for the energy demands of next winter, closely watched trading data indicates, but the outlook for the following year remains unclear as Putin’s energy war continues.

The spread between Europe’s natural gas prices for this winter and next is widening, signalling near-term risks are easing but greater uncertainty ahead.

Futures for December 2023 are trading at a discount of about 8pc to December 2024, according to ICE Endex data.

That is a reversal from January, when the nearest winter contract traded at a premium.

The shift indicates Europe is in a good position for the upcoming winter following a mild winter that allowed it to build up storage levels with an influx of liquefied natural gas.

But the coming years are more uncertain, as the region adjusts to a new reality with scant help from former top supplier Russia.

Nick Campbell, a director at consultant Inspired Energy, said winter next year “feels more risky,” adding a cold winter this year could potentially lower storage balances ahead of next summer.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s benchmark for pricing, have jumped 3.5pc in early trading to more than €27 per megawatt hour.

09:00 AM

UK's 'pragmatism' on data protection helped secure Palantir HQ

The chief executive of Palantir said the UK’s “pragmatism about technology” was one of the things that attracted the US data giant to set up its European AI research headquarters in Britain.

Palantir’s founder and chief executive Alexander Karp told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

The UK is a bastion in the world for attracting talent. The educational institutions are some of the best in the world. Also, the UK, as opposed to many places in the world, has a pragmatic understanding of data protection. Data protection is serious but you can actually work within the context of what large-language models do. It is going to be much harder for the continent of Europe to actually come to terms with large-language models. The culture of privacy in the UK is really built around norms of fairness and understanding and less around GDPR data protection. We can work in conformity with that. You have talent that is the best in the world, you have a pragmatism about technology and you have a very special relationship with the most important country in the world on AI by far now, which is the United States of America.

08:48 AM

Vodafone slumps limits gains on FTSE 100

Stock indexes have been largely flat as gains from a boost from mining and energy stocks were capped by a sharp drop in the shares of Vodafone.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 was up less than 0.1pc, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index was also little changed.

Oil and gas and miners were the top sector gainers, while precious metals and chemicals took the worst hit.

Vodafone was the biggest drag, falling 5.1pc after hitting a one-week high on Wednesday, after Reuters reported that the company and Hutchison are in the final stages of a merger agreement for their British operations.

Wizz Air gained 2pc after the European low-cost airline forecast a net profit of €350m to €450m (£281m to £361m) in its current financial year.

Crest Nicholson dropped 3.7pc after warning of further slowdown in the British housing market.

08:38 AM

Hitachi's £1.7bn takeover of Thales thrown into doubt

The UK’s competition watchdog has provisionally ruled that Hitachi’s €1.7bn (£1.4bn) proposed purchase of Thales’s rail infrastructure could drive up prices and reduce service quality for passengers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the merger involves two of the leading suppliers of signalling systems for mainline and urban railway networks.

It could therefore mean Network Rail and the London Underground lose out on digital signalling options, with the industry already highly concentrated with a small number of suppliers.

The CMA said it would now consult its findings, which could lead to the merger being blocked.

Stuart McIntosh, chairman of the independent inquiry group for the CMA, said:

We have provisionally found that, should the merger go ahead, it would reduce the number of signalling suppliers in what is already a highly concentrated industry, and the resulting loss of competition could leave transport networks and passengers worse off. We will now consult on our findings and on how Hitachi and Thales might address our concerns, in a way that protects passengers and delivers the Government’s objective for a more reliable, efficient and modern railway.

08:30 AM

Palantir chooses UK for European AI HQ

US tech giant Palantir will make the UK its new European headquarters for AI development, with the Government saying that showed the strength of the UK’s expertise.

The announcement comes as Britain announces plans to host a major summit on the risk posed by AI and is expected to push for London to be the location for a new global AI regulator, modelled on the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Prime Minister caught up with Palantir’s founder Alexander Karp at a baseball game on Wednesday between the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chief executive Mr Karp said: “London is a magnet for the best software engineering talent in the world, and it is the natural choice as the hub for our European efforts to develop the most effective and ethical artificial intelligence software solutions available.”

08:13 AM

US close to 'late, big-cycle debt crisis,' warns Dalio

As bond markets slump around the world, billionaire former hedge fund manager Ray Dalio has warned that the US is on the verge of a debt crisis.

The founder of Bridgewater Associates, which runs the world’s largest hedge fund, said: “We are at the beginning of a late, big-cycle debt crisis when you are producing too much debt and have a shortage of buyers.”

He told the Bloomberg Invest conference in New York that while interest rates will not go much higher, the economy will get worse, and that could cause more internal strife if the US continues to have political fragmentation.

Mr Dalio, 73, who gave up control of Bridgewater last year, has a net worth of about $16.5bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio - Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

08:05 AM

Mixed open for UK stock markets

Stock markets have made a lukewarm start to the day after heavy selling of big-name tech stocks pushed benchmarks lower on Wall Street.

The FTSE 100 has risen 0.1pc to 7,629.27 while the midcap FTSE 250 has fallen 0.1pc to 19,141.77.

07:48 AM

FirstGroup shrugs off loss of TransPennine Express rail franchise

Transport giant FirstGroup has said it expects to keep profits on track over the year ahead despite ongoing rail strike action and being stripped of its TransPennine Express franchise by the Government last month.

The bus and rail firm said it expects “broadly consistent” earnings from its trains business in the year to next March, although it it cautioned that the “economic and industrial relations backdrop remains challenging”.

FirstGroup saw its TransPennine Express franchise taken over by the Government at the end of May - a decision the firm said was a “huge disappointment”.

It also said the past few years have been “among the most challenging in the history of the UK’s rail industry” as it has grappled with the pandemic and changing passenger habits, as well as industrial action.

FirstGroup’s full-year results showed pre-tax profits falling sharply to £128.7m from £654.1m in the year to March 25 due to the sale of its First Student, First Transit and Greyhound businesses.

It said with this impact stripped out, underlying earnings more than doubled to £82.1 million from £36.2 million the previous year.

FirstGroup was stripped of the TransPennine Express franchise earlier this year - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

07:40 AM

Crest Nicholson hit by 'rapidly' falling consumer confidence

Property developer Crest Nicholson has reported shrinking sales amid “rapidly” falling consumer confidence and rising borrowing costs, following the September mini-Budget.

The housebuilder said its revenue fell by more than a fifth to £282.7m in the six months to the end of April, from £364.3m the prior year.

The decline reflected economic uncertainty and softer demand for homes weighing on the housing market, the company said.

It also saw its adjusted pre-tax profit more than halve from £52.5m to £20.9m this year, which it said was worsened by cost inflation affecting construction.

Crest called on the Government to better support budding homeowners against rising borrowing costs, warning that if interest rates remain high it will start to impact buyer confidence again.

Crest Nicholson has warned of "rapidly" falling consumer confidence - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

07:36 AM

Wizz Air to return to profit as passengers seek summer sun

Wizz Air said it will return to profit this year as the peak summer travel season gets underway.

The Hungarian low-cost carrier said net income in the coming fiscal year will reach €350m (£301m) to €450m, compared with a net loss of €535.1m last year.

The so-called load factor, which indicates cabin occupancy, will be above 90pc this year.

In its statement to shareholders, the company said: “We are now well placed to continue to drive profitable growth through the rest of the decade and beyond.”

The carrier said it will “continue to be disciplined and focused on cost management,” and that it will adjust operations “in the face of airport and airspace interruptions impacting all European operators.”

Wizz Air has benefited from a surge in sun-starved travellers wanting to jet abroad this summer after being cooped up during the pandemic.

But the budget airline has not profited as much as other airlines such as Ryanair and British Airways which have raised their full-year earnings outlook this year amid pent-up demand.

Wizz Air expects profits to take off this year - Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

07:26 AM

Global bond markets slump as inflation worries deepen

The cost of Government borrowing has jumped after two surprise interest-rate rises this week delivered a reality check about the fight against inflation.

Two-year UK gilt yields, which are more sensitive to interest rates, climbed nine basis points to 4.55pc after the Bank of Canada joined the Reserve Bank of Australia in surprising markets with more rate hikes.

The bonds’ yields - the return the Government must offer to buyers of its debt - have climbed 28 basis points in the last week, while the yield 10-year UK gilts have risen 13 points in the last week.

Government bond values slumped and yields climbed in much of Asia overnight as investors reassessed the risks from inflation, with shorter-maturity US Treasury yields close to their highest since March.

Their Australian equivalents have jumped to levels last seen more than a decade ago.

It comes ahead of a key US Federal Reserve decision at its meeting on June 13 to 14, where traders are expecting the central bank of the world’s largest economy to pause its long-running programme of interest rate rises.

Colin Graham, head of multi-asset strategies at Robeco, said: “The Reserve Bank of Australia defied economist predictions to increase the cash rate again this week, which may put more pressure on the European Central Bank, US Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Bank of England.

“Expectations for July have now shifted from an expected cut to an expected rise.”

Diana Iovanel, economist at Capital Economics, said: “With inflation having proved more stubborn than we’d thought, we now think the central bank will keep its policy rate higher for longer than we had previously projected.”

Traders have boosted wagers on Federal Reserve rate increases, with swaps close to pricing in a quarter-point hike for the July meeting.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose around 15 basis points in Australia and while Japanese yields of the same maturity edged about two basis points higher. The yield on Australia’s three-year note climbed levels last reached in 2012.

Yields rose slightly in India, even after the central bank kept rates unchanged. The governor mentioned the hikes in Australia and Canada — a possible hint at future increases amid the uncertain inflation outlook. Yields also advanced in Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.

Madhavi Arora, lead economist for Emkay Global Financial Services, said:

Clearly we are not near the terminal rate as far as the western world is concerned. There is a risk you may see further increases by the US Fed.

07:18 AM

Good morning

Government borrowing costs are on the rise after unexpected interest rate rises in Canada and Australia spooked markets.

The yields on two-year UK gilts have risen 28 basis points in the last week to 4.55pc, while 10-year gilt coupons have climbed 13 points over the same period as markets react to a longer than expected fight against inflation.

What happened overnight

Asian shares fell Thursday after heavy selling of big-name tech stocks pushed benchmarks lower on Wall Street.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 sank 1.3pc to 31,517.45. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.2pc to 7,105.30. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.6pc to 2,599.49.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.4pc to 19,177.52. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.1pc to 3,193.86.

Taiwan’s Taiex lost 1.1pc, while India’s Sensex edged 0.1pc higher.

US stocks drifted to a mixed close as drops for Microsoft and other tech majors overshadowed gains across much of Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4pc to 4,267.52 even as the majority of stocks within the broad-base index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3pc to 33,665.02, while the Nasdaq Composite sank 1.3pc to 13,104.89.

Treasury yields rose after the Bank of Canada raised borrowing costs for the first time since January, ahead of a decision on interest rates next week by the Federal Reserve. The benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.78pc from 3.68pc late Tuesday.

