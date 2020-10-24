Global Boiler Control Industry

Global Boiler Control Market to Reach $2. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Boiler Control estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Modulating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On/Off segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $530.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Boiler Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$530.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$570.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 365-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • ABB Group
  • Burnham Commercial
  • Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • HBX Control Systems Inc.
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Micromod Automation
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Spirax-Sarco Ltd.
  • Weil-Mclain
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Boiler Control Market to Register Moderate Growth
The Industrial segment to Occupy Largest Share
Market Size of the US Water Tube Based Industrial Boiler Market
in USD Millions by Application: 2017 and 2024
Global Competitor Market Shares
Boiler Control Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Adoption of Internet of Things across Various
Industries to Bode-Well for Market
Market Size (in Billion USD) of Internet of Things Application
Market by Industry: 2014 and 2020
Diminishing Fossil Fuels Reserves, and Need for Higher Energy
Efficiency to Spearhead Market Demand
Energy Reserves in Billion Tonnes: 2011-2081
New Product Introductions/ Innovations to Fuel Demand
A Glance into New Legislation
Product Overview

