Global Blood Screening Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Blood Screening estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Reagents & Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $660.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Blood Screening market in the U.S. is estimated at US$660.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$847.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$516.3 Million by the year 2030.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson & Company
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Grifols International SA
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Blood Screening Market to Witness Moderate Growth
The Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) Segment to Register Highest Growth
Blood Screening - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Blood Donation Rates to Bode Well for Market Growth
Percentage of People Preferring to Donate Blood by Select
Countries: 2018
Various Initiatives to Donate Blood Propel Market Growth
Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases
Total Number of Disease Cases Reported in the US due to
Infected Fleas, Ticks, and Mosquitoes: 2004-2016
Disease Response Towards Climate Change during the Recent Past
Opportunities and Challenges in Blood Screening
Innovations to Propel Market Growth
Various Measures for Ensuring Donated Blood Safety, a Key
Driver for Market Growth
Introduction of Novel Products to Support Market Growth
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798062/?utm_source=GNW
