Global Blockchain Technology Strategic Business Report 2023: Focus on Sustainability Drives Blockchain Adoption in Environmental Governance

Global Market for Blockchain Technology

The global market for Blockchain Technology estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 53.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Public, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 55.7% CAGR and reach US$57 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Private segment is readjusted to a revised 47.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $839.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 62.6% CAGR



The Blockchain Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$839.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 62.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 46.6% and 48.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 51.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 802 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 53.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Born Out of Bitcoin, Blockchain Technology Emerges to Disrupt the Digital Economy

Bitcoins in Circulation Worldwide (In 000s) for Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Top Benefits of Blockchain Technology: % of Businesses Citing a Benefit as a Factor Driving Blockchain Adoption

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competition

Blockchain Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Blockchain: Global Market Prospects & Overview

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Blockchain Investments & Innovation Continues Unabated Post 2020

Top Blockchain Patent Holders Worldwide: Total Number of Blockchain Patent Filings To-Date by Company

Blockchain Patent Applications: Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2022

Adoption of Blockchain in Supply Chain Management Explodes Into a Major Trend, Post Pandemic Disruptions

Blockchain Adoption in Healthcare Reaches Tipping Point. Focus on Telemedicine as a Case-in-Point

As Telemedicine Explodes Into a Major Channel for Virtual Healthcare Delivery So Does Blockchain's Role in Advancing Secure Data Sharing: Global Opportunity for Telemedicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rising Incidence of Counterfeiting in the Pharmaceutical Industry Pushes Up the Urgency to Leverage the Security Benefits Promised by Blockchain: Global Number of Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting Incidents for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022

Blockchain Implementation in Pharmaceutical Value Chain: % of Companies Implementing Blockchain Technology by Area

Focus on Sustainability Drives Blockchain Adoption in Environmental Governance

As Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade, Blockchain Technologies Will Rise in Parallel as a Digital Enabler of Sustainable infrastructure Services: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Blockchain-as-a Service (BaaS) Rises in Prominence as Companies Begin to Outsource Implementation & Management of Blockchain-based Platforms

Blockchain in the Spotlight in the Government & Public Sector for Its Ability to Address Inefficiencies

Industries Leverage Blockchain for Scaling Manufacturing Processes & Making Predictive Maintenance More Effective & Accessible

Key Factors Driving Manufacturer Investments in Blockchain Technology

Growing Spending on Predictive Maintenance Strategies to Benefit Adoption of Blockchain: Global Market for Predictive Maintenance (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Need for Traceable and Scalable Customer Services to Spur Blockchain Adoption in Retail Industry

Blockchain in Retail Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Application (in %) for 2022

Growing Market for Smart Agriculture to Boost Adoption of Blockchain

Smart Agriculture Opens a Wealth of Opportunity for Blockchain Technology: Global Smart Agriculture Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Growing IoT Ecosystems Systems to Power Blockchain Implementations

The Missing Link Between Security and IoT is Blockchain: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Smart Contracts Are Among the Most Promising Use Cases of Distributed Ledger Technology

The Financial Services Sector: The Most Lucrative Application Area for Blockchain

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to Bridge the Huge SME Financing Gap to Boost Blockchain Adoption: World Formal MSMEs Finance Gap (in $ Billion) by Region

Robust Growth Digital Banking Opens Multiple Application Possibilities for Blockchain: Global Market for Digital Banking (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027

Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination

A Promising Growth Outlook for Blockchain Technology in the Energy Sector

Blockchain Powered Solutions to Streamline Processes in Logistics, Trucking and Commercial Transportation Industry

Ongoing Digitalization Trend in the Logistics Industry Primes the Blockchain Technology for Application Growth: Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

Promising Future for Blockchain in Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market

The Rise of the Metaverse to Drive Opportunities for the Use of Blockchain

It is Increasingly Clear that Metaverse Cannot be Built Without Blockchain Technology: Global Spending on Metaverse (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Enterprise Uses of Blockchain Technology Finally Begin to Make Gains

Maritime Enterprises Turn to Blockchain-based Systems Amidst Trend Favoring Digitization of Supply Chains

How Will Blockchain Implementations Impact the Education Sector?

Advent of 5G. What Does it Mean for Blockchain?

The Future of 5G is Unquestioned: 5G Contribution to GDP in Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)

Swift Progress Towards Autonomous Vehicle Commercialization to Drive the Importance of Blockchain Technology

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Blockchain Challenges: Knowing the Biggest Pain Points is an Important Step on the Road to Success

Major Factors Restricting Blockchain Technology Adoption (% of Businesses)

Final Thoughts

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

