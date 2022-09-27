Global Blister Packaging Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Product Type, Technology, Material Type, Application and Region
Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blister Packaging Market, by Product Type, by Technology, by Material Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blister packs are different kinds of plastic-based pre-formed packaging products that are widely used for pharmaceuticals, small sized consumer goods, and foods products. The primary technology of the blister packaging products is void or cavity formed by plastic, usually thermoformed plastic.
This is usually covered with lidding seal of aluminum or plastic as well as paperboard. Blister packaging offers various advantages such as protection of the packaged product from various surrounding factors such as humidity and unwanted contamination of the product for extended period of time.
Market Dynamics
Global blister packaging market has witnessed a substantial growth owing to rising growth of pharmaceutical and healthcare industries across the globe. This in turn, has resulted in rising demand for convenient and damage-free packaging solutions.
Blister packaging is widely preferred in pharmaceutical industry, as it prevents exposure of the medicines and different small sized medical devices such as medical trays, catheters and drills to moisture, oxygen, and odor. This scenario is expected to drive growth of the global blister packaging market.
Rise in demand for consumer goods is driving the market growth as blister packaging is used for pre-formed and rigid packaging due to low cost and visual transparency. The consumer goods include hardware, small batteries, toys, and stationary items such as pens, electrical items, and others. This packaging is lightweight, protects the goods from damage and can be easily opened. Therefore, these various benefits provided by blister packaging in consumer goods are boosting the market growth.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of global blister packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global blister packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor PLC, Blisters Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Blisterpak Inc., VisiPak, Sonoco Products Company, Powerpak Industries L.L.C., Clearwater Packaging Inc., Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Westrock Company, and Algus Packaging Inc.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global blister packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, blister packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global blister packaging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Product Type
Market Snippet, By Technology
Market Snippet, By Material Type
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Key Developments
Industry Trend
4. Global Blister Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global Blister Packaging Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Blister Packaging Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Clamshells
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Trapped Blisters
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Face Seal Blisters
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Blister Cards
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
6. Global Blister Packaging Market, By Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
Thermoforming
Cold Forming
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Thermoforming
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Cold Forming
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
7. Global Blister Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
Plastic
Paper & Paperboard
Aluminum
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Plastic
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Paper & Paperboard
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Aluminum
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
8. Global Blister Packaging Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Consumer Goods
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Pharmaceuticals
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Electronics & Semiconductors
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Others
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
9. Global Blister Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
10. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
Company Profiles
Amcor PLC
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Blisters Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Honeywell International Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Blisterpak Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
VisiPak
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Sonoco Products Company
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Powerpak Industries L.L.C.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Clearwater Packaging Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Constantia Flexibles GmbH
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Westrock Company
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Algus Packaging Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
11. Section
