Global Blister Packaging Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Product Type, Technology, Material Type, Application and Region

Blister packs are different kinds of plastic-based pre-formed packaging products that are widely used for pharmaceuticals, small sized consumer goods, and foods products. The primary technology of the blister packaging products is void or cavity formed by plastic, usually thermoformed plastic.

This is usually covered with lidding seal of aluminum or plastic as well as paperboard. Blister packaging offers various advantages such as protection of the packaged product from various surrounding factors such as humidity and unwanted contamination of the product for extended period of time.



Market Dynamics

Global blister packaging market has witnessed a substantial growth owing to rising growth of pharmaceutical and healthcare industries across the globe. This in turn, has resulted in rising demand for convenient and damage-free packaging solutions.

Blister packaging is widely preferred in pharmaceutical industry, as it prevents exposure of the medicines and different small sized medical devices such as medical trays, catheters and drills to moisture, oxygen, and odor. This scenario is expected to drive growth of the global blister packaging market.



Rise in demand for consumer goods is driving the market growth as blister packaging is used for pre-formed and rigid packaging due to low cost and visual transparency. The consumer goods include hardware, small batteries, toys, and stationary items such as pens, electrical items, and others. This packaging is lightweight, protects the goods from damage and can be easily opened. Therefore, these various benefits provided by blister packaging in consumer goods are boosting the market growth.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global blister packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global blister packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor PLC, Blisters Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Blisterpak Inc., VisiPak, Sonoco Products Company, Powerpak Industries L.L.C., Clearwater Packaging Inc., Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Westrock Company, and Algus Packaging Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global blister packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, blister packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global blister packaging market

