Global Blinds and Shades Market Report 2021-2027 - Providing Optimum Comfort, Health, and Well-being by Reducing Glare, Maintenance Cost, and Energy Usage

Global Blinds and Shades Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blinds and Shades estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Roman Shades/Blinds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Venetian Blinds segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Blinds and Shades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR.
Panel Blinds Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR
In the global Panel Blinds segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$999.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Blinds and Shades: An Introduction
Blinds: A Prelude
Select Types of Blinds
Commonly Used Materials in Blinds
Shades
Select Types of Shades
Blinds and Shades: Providing Optimum Comfort, Health, and Well-being by Reducing Glare, Maintenance Cost, and Energy Usage
Superior Attributes of Blinds and Shades over Curtains Supports Market Development
Blinds: Essentially the New Screens for Windows
Blinds: A Sought-After Window Covering
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Developed Countries Represent Traditional Revenue Generators, Developing Countries to Spearhead Market Growth
Impact of COVID-19 on Home Decor Industry & Blinds and Shades Market
The Web of Disruption Spun by COVID-19 Has Consumers Pinching Pennies: Net Intention of Consumers Planning Increase/Decrease in Spending for Year 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Prospects in Construction Industry, Affecting Window Coverings Market
Supply Chain Disruptions
Companies to Gear up to Face the Crisis
Opportunities for Companies to Adapt Innovatively
Competition
An Intensely Competitive Market
Incorporation of Advanced Technologies: Essential for Success in the Marketplace
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments to Support Market Growth
Newer Features, Fabric, Styles, and Designs in Blinds and Shades
What's 'In' and What's 'Out' in Blinds
Luxurious Fabrics
Honeycomb Blinds
Organic/Eco-Friendly Materials and Nature Inspired Looks
Repurposed Window Treatments
Simplicity
Neutral Colors and Steel Rods
Architectural Features
Metallic
Sheer Curtains
Space Enhancing Designs
Floor to Ceiling Curtains
Cellular Shades
White Plantation Shutters
Two-In-One Blinds
Broader Drapes
Roman Blinds
Layering
Other Shade Trends Summarized
Technology Advancements Drive Myriad Trends in Window Treatments Space
Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drive Strong Demand for Smart and Automated Blinds and Shades
A Prelude into Smart Shades Evolution
Manufacturers Focus on Offering Automated Blinds and Shades
Popularity of Home Automation Solutions: Opportunity for Automated Window Treatments
Electric Shades Add New Dimensions to Window Treatments
Latest Trends in Smart Motorized Window Treatments
Popularity of Energy Efficient Insulating Products Augurs Well for Cellular Blinds
Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Drives Demand for Sustainable Blinds and Shades
Natural Products Make Way into Window Blinds
Eco-Friendly Bamboo Gains Traction
Enhanced Workplace Sustainability by Incorporating Flexibility in Building Structures
Low Maintenance Needs Present Shutters and Blinds as a Preferred Window Treatment Option
Myriad Benefits Offered by Multi-Layered Windows and Motorized Window Blinds Drive Market Demand
Advantages and Disadvantages
New Direct-to-Customer Approach for DIY Window Treatments
Addressing Cord-Related Child Safety Issues: Need of the Hour
The 'Best of Kids' Program: A Step in the Right Direction
Demographic & Economic Trends Impact Market Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
Ballooning Global Population
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Innovations and Advancements
Smart Blinds and Shades
A Glance at Select Innovative Smart Blinds
IoT-based Gadgets for Controlling Window Blinds
Windows with In-built Blinds
Top Down-Bottom Up Shades
Cordless Treatments for Child Safety
Horizontal Blinds
Window Films
Sliding Panels
Roller Shades: Offering a Cross between Blinds and Shades
