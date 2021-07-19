Global Blinds and Shades Market Report 2021-2027 - Providing Optimum Comfort, Health, and Well-being by Reducing Glare, Maintenance Cost, and Energy Usage

Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blinds and Shades - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Blinds and Shades Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blinds and Shades estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Roman Shades/Blinds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Venetian Blinds segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR

The Blinds and Shades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR.

Panel Blinds Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR

In the global Panel Blinds segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$999.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Blinds and Shades: An Introduction

  • Blinds: A Prelude

  • Select Types of Blinds

  • Commonly Used Materials in Blinds

  • Shades

  • Select Types of Shades

  • Blinds and Shades: Providing Optimum Comfort, Health, and Well-being by Reducing Glare, Maintenance Cost, and Energy Usage

  • Superior Attributes of Blinds and Shades over Curtains Supports Market Development

  • Blinds: Essentially the New Screens for Windows

  • Blinds: A Sought-After Window Covering

  • Global Market Prospects and Outlook

  • Developed Countries Represent Traditional Revenue Generators, Developing Countries to Spearhead Market Growth

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Home Decor Industry & Blinds and Shades Market

  • The Web of Disruption Spun by COVID-19 Has Consumers Pinching Pennies: Net Intention of Consumers Planning Increase/Decrease in Spending for Year 2020

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Prospects in Construction Industry, Affecting Window Coverings Market

  • Supply Chain Disruptions

  • Companies to Gear up to Face the Crisis

  • Opportunities for Companies to Adapt Innovatively

  • Competition

  • An Intensely Competitive Market

  • Incorporation of Advanced Technologies: Essential for Success in the Marketplace

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 210 Featured)

  • 3 Day Blinds LLC

  • Chicology

  • Ching Feng Home Fashions Co., Ltd

  • Comfortex Corporation

  • Decora Blind Systems Ltd.

  • Draper, Inc.

  • Elite Window FashionsT

  • Griesser AG

  • Hillarys

  • Hunter Douglas N.V.

  • Innovative Openings, Inc.

  • Jiaxing Argingtom Shutter

  • Kresta Holdings Limited

  • Lafayette Interiors Fashions

  • Legrand North America, LLC

  • Louvolite Fabrics Ltd.

  • Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

  • Luxaflex Hunter Douglas Ltd.

  • Maxxmar Window Fashions

  • Mechoshade Systems, Inc.

  • Nichibei Co., Ltd

  • Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd.

  • Norman Window Fashions

  • Persianas Canet S.A

  • QMotion Advanced Shading Systems

  • Roll-A-Shade Inc.

  • RollEase Acmeda Inc.

  • Rollease Acmeda Pty. Ltd.

  • Schenker Storen AG

  • Shade-O-Matic LP

  • Springs Window Fashions, LLC

  • Tachikawa Corporation

  • TimberBlindMetroShade

  • TOSO CO. LTD

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments to Support Market Growth

  • Newer Features, Fabric, Styles, and Designs in Blinds and Shades

  • What's 'In' and What's 'Out' in Blinds

  • Luxurious Fabrics

  • Honeycomb Blinds

  • Organic/Eco-Friendly Materials and Nature Inspired Looks

  • Repurposed Window Treatments

  • Simplicity

  • Neutral Colors and Steel Rods

  • Architectural Features

  • Metallic

  • Sheer Curtains

  • Space Enhancing Designs

  • Floor to Ceiling Curtains

  • Cellular Shades

  • White Plantation Shutters

  • Two-In-One Blinds

  • Broader Drapes

  • Roman Blinds

  • Layering

  • Other Shade Trends Summarized

  • Technology Advancements Drive Myriad Trends in Window Treatments Space

  • Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drive Strong Demand for Smart and Automated Blinds and Shades

  • A Prelude into Smart Shades Evolution

  • Manufacturers Focus on Offering Automated Blinds and Shades

  • Popularity of Home Automation Solutions: Opportunity for Automated Window Treatments

  • Electric Shades Add New Dimensions to Window Treatments

  • Latest Trends in Smart Motorized Window Treatments

  • Popularity of Energy Efficient Insulating Products Augurs Well for Cellular Blinds

  • Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Drives Demand for Sustainable Blinds and Shades

  • Natural Products Make Way into Window Blinds

  • Eco-Friendly Bamboo Gains Traction

  • Enhanced Workplace Sustainability by Incorporating Flexibility in Building Structures

  • Low Maintenance Needs Present Shutters and Blinds as a Preferred Window Treatment Option

  • Myriad Benefits Offered by Multi-Layered Windows and Motorized Window Blinds Drive Market Demand

  • Advantages and Disadvantages

  • New Direct-to-Customer Approach for DIY Window Treatments

  • Addressing Cord-Related Child Safety Issues: Need of the Hour

  • The 'Best of Kids' Program: A Step in the Right Direction

  • Demographic & Economic Trends Impact Market Prospects

  • Exponential Increase in Urbanization

  • Ballooning Global Population

  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population

  • Innovations and Advancements

  • Smart Blinds and Shades

  • A Glance at Select Innovative Smart Blinds

  • IoT-based Gadgets for Controlling Window Blinds

  • Windows with In-built Blinds

  • Top Down-Bottom Up Shades

  • Cordless Treatments for Child Safety

  • Horizontal Blinds

  • Window Films

  • Sliding Panels

  • Roller Shades: Offering a Cross between Blinds and Shades

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 210

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsrd6f

