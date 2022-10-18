Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Systems Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Systems Industry"
Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Systems Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Systems estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020-2027. RADAR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasonic segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $698.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR

The Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$698.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.4% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.

LIDAR Segment to Record 14% CAGR

In the global LIDAR segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$383.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$950.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$746.6 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Autoliv, Inc.
Continental AG
Delphi Technologies
Denso Corporation
Ficosa International SA
Preco Electronics
Robert Bosch GmbH
Valeo Group
Xiamen Autostar Electronics Co., Ltd.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
