Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Industry Assessment 2021-2026 | Presents the Shares, Plant Turnarounds, Capacities, Investments, and M&As of Dow Chemical, Teijin Co, LG Chem, SABIC, and Kumho P&B Chemicals

According to the report, the global bisphenol A (BPA) market attained a value of about USD 10.92 billion in 2020. Aided by the increased demand for bisphenol A in the automotive industry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2021 and 2026 to reach a value of USD 30.62 billion by 2026.



The global bisphenol A (BPA) market is being driven by heightened demand for bisphenol A in the automotive industry. The polycarbonate resin is used in the manufacturing of car headlights, bumpers, and dashboards. The growing demand for passenger vehicles, as a consequence of the growing population propelling the demand for transportation, is expected to have a positive impact on the industry growth.

The increased demand for bisphenol A across industry verticals is also predicted to contribute to the market growth. The rising application of polycarbonate plastic in the manufacturing of electronic devices such as smartphones, as a result of the increased digitalisation and urbanisation, is predicted to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for bisphenol A-based plastics in the manufacturing of industrial machinery and electronic components is expected to aid the market growth in the coming years.



Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Application Polycarbonate Resins Epoxy Resins Unsaturated Polyester Resins Flame Retardants Others

Market Segmentation by End-use Appliances Automotive Construction Materials Electrical and Electronics Others

Market Breakup by Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

The Dow Chemical Company

Teijin Co. Ltd.

LG Chem

SABIC

Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc.

