Global Biotechnology Reagents Industry

Global Biotechnology Reagents Market to Reach $106 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biotechnology Reagents estimated at US$68. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$106 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.
4% over the period 2020-2027. Life Sciences, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$65.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Analytical segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Biotechnology Reagents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 504-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Molecular, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- BD Biosciences
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio-Techne Coporation
- Danaher Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Fitzgerald Industries International
- General Electric Company
- Hoefer, Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- Quality Biological, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Takara Holdings, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Tosoh Europe N.V.
- W. R. Grace & Co.
- Waters Corporation
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 267
