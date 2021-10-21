Global Biospecimen Contract Research Services Markets, 2021-2030: Therapeutic Area, Type of Biospecimen, Type of Biospecimen for Non-Oncological Studies

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biospecimen Contract Research Services Market by Therapeutic Area, Type of Biospecimen, Type of Biospecimen for Non-Oncological Studies, Key Geographical Regions, Europe and Asia Pacific: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Biospecimen Contract Research Services Market" report features an extensive study on the companies offering research services related to biospecimens. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Over the last few decades, the field of biospecimen research has witnessed significant technological advancements resulting in the procurement of high quality biospecimens for molecular research purposes. In fact, new best practices and improved methods of procurement, processing and storage of biospecimens have also been introduced to the industry.

The pharmaceutical industry has seen a significant shift towards outsourcing the bioanalytical services to leverage cost-effective methods and overcome the existing capacity constraints. This shift is evident from the increase in partnership activity focused on expanding the existing capabilities of service providers and offering biospecimen procurement and analytical services.

Based on the prevalent trends, we believe that more developers and innovators are likely to rely on the contract research organizations in order to deal with the existing challenges and drive innovation in drug development, thereby, increasing the opportunities for these service providers in the foreseen future.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current market size and the growth opportunities in the biospecimen contract research services market, over the next decade. Based on different parameters, such as overall human biological sample market, share of commercial biobanks and share of biospecimen contract research service providers, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

Story continues

An in-depth analysis of biospecimen contract research service providers, featuring four schematic representations

A grid analysis based on the year of establishment and type of analytical services offered

A representation based on the therapeutic area and most active players

An analysis based on the company size and therapeutic area

Aworld map representation highlighting the regional distribution of biospecimen research service providers, based on the locations of their biorepositories.

Scope of the Report

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the companies that claim to offer research services related to biospecimens, including analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, types of blood products offered (plasma, serum, whole blood, blood cells and bone marrow), types of human tissues offered (Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded, frozen tissue and fresh tissue), types of biofluids offered (urine, saliva, cerebrospinal fluid, swab, synovial fluid, others), types of other biospecimens offered (fecal matter and nucleic acid), types of analytical services offered (histological analysis, target validation, tissue microarray, tumor tissue analysis and cell based assay), types of samples offered (healthy and diseased samples), types of accreditations received, and geographical reach (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).

A detailed competitiveness analysis of the biospecimen contract research service providers based in different geographies offering services from their own biorepository or through the network of biorepositories, based on portfolio strength (in terms of number of biospecimens, number of analytical services and number of samples offered), service strength (in terms of number of accreditations and geographical reach), supplier strength (in terms of years of experience in this field and company size).

Tabulated profiles of key players offering a wide range of research services for the biospecimens across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its biospecimen related services offered, types of blood products offered, types of human tissues offered, types of other biospecimens offered, types of analytical services offered, types of samples offered, geographic availability of the services, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of partnerships established in this domain since 2015, covering the deals focused on the services related to biospecimens, merger/acqusition, service agreement, service alliance, distribution agreement, joint venture and other agreements.

A case study of the overall landscape of biospecimen procurement service providers (commercial biobanks), based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, types of services offered (sample collection, sample processing, sample logistic/transportation and sample storage), types of biospecimens handled (biofluids, human cells and tissues), therapeutic area (cardiovascular disorders, oncological disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases and other therapeutic areas). In addition, it presents a competitiveness analysis of the commercial biobanks based on the availability of their respective biorepositories.

Key Questions Answered

Which are the leading contract researchers offering services related to biospecimens?

Which are the most common types of blood products offered by the biospecimen contract research service providers?

Where are the biorepositories owned by biospecimen contract research service providers located?

Which are the most common type of services offered by the biospecimen contract research service providers?

What type of services is offered by the commercial biobanks?

Which players are offering biospecimen related services through collaborations?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Landscape

5. Company Competitiveness Analysis

6. Biospecimen Service Providers In North America: Company Profiles

7. Biospecimen Service Providers In Europe And Asia-Pacific: Company Profiles

8. Partnerships And Collaborations

9. Case Study: Market Landscape Of Commercial Biobanks

10. Key Insights

11. Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis

12. Conclusion

13. Executive Insights

14. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

15. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

Accio Biobank Online

Akoya Biosciences

Allcyte

AMSBIO

Analytical Biological Services

ApoCell

Applied Immunology

Ardent-Clinical Research Services

Ascendance Biotechnology (acquired by BioIVT)

Asterand Bioscience (acquired by BioIVT)

ATCG

Atreide Biosamples

Audubon Bioscience

Aurora Health Care

Bay Biosciences

BIO|OPTIONS

BioChain Institute

Biognosys

BioIVT (formerly BioreclamationIVT)

BioKaizen

Biological Industries

Biological Specialty Company (acquired by BioreclamationIVT)

Biomedica CRO

Bioneer

BioPartners

Biopta (a part of ReproCell)

Biospecimen Solutions

Biostor Ireland

BioTools

Boca Biolistics

Brooks Life Sciences

UNC BioSpecimen Processing Facility

Capital Biosciences

CellCarta (formerly Caprion-HistoGeneX)

Clinical Biosamples & Research Services

Clinical Logistics

Clinical Trials Laboratory Services (CTLS)

Clinical OMICs

CliniSciences

Conversant Bio

Creative Bioarray

Cryoport

Cureline

Custom Science

Definiens

Delaware Health Information Network

Discovery Life Sciences

Doctors Pathology Services

Dx Biosamples

East West Biopharma

Eastern Biologix

Fidelis Research

Flagship Biosciences

Folio Biosciences

Fox Chase Cancer Center

Geneticist

Genohm (acquired by Agilent)

GLAS (acquired by Precision for Medicine)

Global BioClinical (GBC)

Gnosis

GR BioResearch

Great Lakes Health Connect (GLHC)

Helomics

HemaCare

HistoGeneX

Hoth Therapeutics

Infinity BiologiX

ICON

Indivumed

International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER)

Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB)

iProcess

iSpecimen

KAC

KamTek

Keystone Biologicals (acquired by BioIVT)

Los Rios Community Colleges District

Maricopa Integrated Health System (MIHS)

Marshall Medical Centre

Mayo Clinic

Medicover

MolecularMD

MT Group

myOnsite HealthCare

National BioService (NBS)

NeuCyte

Nexelis

Obio

Oxford BioDynamics (OBD)

Personalis

Phylogeny

PPA Research Group

Precision for Medicine (formerly Epiontis)

PrecisionMed

Precision Medicine Group

PrimeBioNet

ProMedDx (acquired by Precision for Medicine)

Promega

ProteoGenex

Q&T Research

QualTek Molecular Laboratories (acquired by Discovery Life Sciences)

REPROCELL

Reveal Biosciences

Samples Force

SampleSmart

Sanguine BioSciences

Sapien Biosciences

Science Exchange

Shanghai Outdo Biotech

Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank

Sofia Bio (acquired by Discovery Life Sciences)

Sofia Tech Park

StemExpress

The Salk Institute

Trans-Hit Biomarkers (acquired by Brooks Life Sciences)

TriCore Reference Laboratories

TriMetis

TriStar Technology

UHN Biospecimen Services

Ultivue

US Biolab

Us4Cure

Viroclinics-DDL

VitroVivo Biotech

West-Atlantic Partners

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tt0f6q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



