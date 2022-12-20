Global Biosimulation Market had crossed a worth of US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021, with a predicted CAGR of 21.5%; the market is estimated to reach revenue of US$ 20.9 Bn by year 2032-end | FMI

·5 min read
North America holds the largest market for biosimulation. The rising chronic disease among the population in the region and regulations implemented by the governments for patient safety and treatment standards is driving the demand for biosimulation in the region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biosimulation Market was valued at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 20.9 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, biosimulation software will remain pivotal for the market, as the bulk of revenue will be generated through this category. Software biosimulation will provide better and more efficient results for the trials and there is a variety of software available for specific research and application purpose. The revenue from the software segment grew at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2015-2021. 

Revenue through Drug Development to Continue being growth Axis For Biosimulation Market

Pharmaceutical companies use biosimulation for drug development.  During a drug, development process biosimulation helps to identify the possible effects that the drug can have on a patient. The market through the drug development segment recorded a CAGR of 16.3% during 2015-2021.

Biosimulation Market: Competition Insights

The key companies operating in the biosimulation market include Certara, Dassault Systemes, Advanced Chemistry Development, Simulation Plus Inc., Schrodinger, Inc., Chemical Computing Group, Physiomics Plc, Rosa & Co. LLC, BioSimulation Consulting Inc., Genedata AG, Instem Group of Companies, PPD, Inc., Insilico Biotechnology AG,  Rhenovia Pharma, LeadInvent Technologies, Nuventra Pharma, and In Silico  Biosciences.

Some of the recent developments by key providers of biosimulation are as follows:

  • In June 2022, Certara announced its new version of Biosimulation software for the progress of Novel Biologics. The new version includes Immunogenicity (IG), Immuno-Oncology (IO), and Vaccine simulators to understand and predict how drugs work and point out the key questions in the development of novel biologic therapies.

  • In June 2022, Genedata AG announced that Syros Pharmaceuticals has chosen Genedata AG’s Genedata Profiler as its data integration and investigative platform to accelerate its translational research strategy.

  • In March 2022, Advanced Chemistry labs announced that Pharmaron Inc. has chosen its NMR processing and interpretation software.

  • In March 2022, Simulation Plus, Inc. released its Membrane Plus 3.0 software. The new software includes improved data handling and simulation performance for in vitro-in vivo for extrapolation (IVIVE) for permeability, skin penetration, and release assay systems.

  • In February 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the license for Certara’s Immunogenicity (IG) stimulator to research and assess immunogenicity in protein-based remedies.

  • In February 2022, Physiomics Plc updated a new agreement with ValiRx plc. According to the new agreement, ValiRx will be able to use Physiomics Plc’s latest version of its Virtual Tumour technology. Physiomics Plc will also help ValiRx in modeling the use of VAL201 peptide in endometriosis (VAL301) and Coronavirus (BC201).

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Biosimulation Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Product Type (Services (In-house services, Contract services), Software), by Deployment mode (Drug Development, Drug Discovery, Other Applications), by End-use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Regulatory Authorities, Academic Research Institutions), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered in Biosimulation Industry Survey

Biosimulation Market by Product Type:

  • Services

  • In-house services

  • Contract services

  • Software

Biosimulation Market by Deployment Mode:

  • Drug Development

  • Drug Discovery

  • Other Applications

Biosimulation Market by End-use:

  • Pharmaceutical &Biotechnology Companies

  • CROs

  • Regulatory Authorities

  • Academic Research Instituitons

Table of Content

  1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

  1. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  1. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Investment Feasibility Matrix

  3.4. Regulatory Landscape

      3.4.1. By Key Regions

      3.4.2. By Key Countries

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

LinkedIn Twitter Blogs | YouTube
