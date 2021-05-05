Global Biosimilars Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Directory 2010-2020
Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the Biosimilars partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biosimilars partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Biosimilars technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains links to online copies of actual Biosimilars deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Biosimilars technologies and products.
Report scope
Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020 includes:
Trends in Biosimilars dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
Analysis of Biosimilars deal structure
Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
Case studies of real-life Biosimilars deals
Access to over 160 Biosimilars deal records and contract documents where available
The leading Biosimilar deals by value since 2010
Most active Biosimilars dealmakers since 2010
The leading Biosimilars partnering resources
Available contracts are listed by:
Company A-Z
Headline value
Stage of development at signing
Deal component type
Specific therapy and technology target
For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:
What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
What exclusivity is granted?
What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
What is the payment structure for the deal?
How are sales and payments audited?
What is the deal term?
How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
How are IPRs handled and owned?
Who is responsible for commercialization?
Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
How is confidentiality and publication managed?
How are disputes to be resolved?
Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
What happens when there is a change of ownership?
What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Trends in Biosimilars dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Biosimilars partnering over the years
2.3. Most active biosimilars dealmakers
2.4. Biosimilars partnering by deal type
2.5. Biosimilars partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for biosimilars partnering
2.6.1 Biosimilars partnering headline values
2.6.2 Biosimilars deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Biosimilars deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Biosimilars royalty rates
Chapter 3 Leading Biosimilars deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Biosimilars deals by value
Chapter 4 Most active Biosimilars dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Biosimilars dealmakers
4.3. Most active Biosimilars partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 Biosimilars contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Biosimilars contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 Biosimilars dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 Biosimilars deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 Biosimilars deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 Biosimilars deals by deal type
Appendix 4 Biosimilars deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 Deal type definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4ukn8
