Global Biosimilars Market Research Report 2022: Strong Pipeline of Drugs, Low Cost of Biosimilars and an Increase in Patent Expiration

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Biosimilars Market

Global Biosimilars Market
Global Biosimilars Market

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimilars Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosimilars market reached a value of nearly $11,418.9 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.8% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $11,418.9 million in 2021 to $25,985.2 million in 2026 at a rate of 17.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2026 and reach $59,555.8 million in 2031.

This report describes and explains the biosimilars market and covers 2016-2021, termed the historic period, and 2021-2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

Growth in the historic period resulted from an increase in cancer prevalence, strong economic growth in emerging markets, an increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, increased healthcare expenditure, growing government initiatives, strong pipeline of drugs, low cost of biosimilars and an increase in patent expiration.

Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were regulatory changes, low healthcare access, lack of awareness on biosimilars among primary care physicians and specialists, reimbursement challenges, the coronavirus pandemic and low healthcare reimbursements.

Going forward, increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing demand for prophylaxis with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), a rise in healthcare expenditure, high potential of emerging economies, technology advances, high penetration of biological drugs, aging population and an increase in healthcare access will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the biosimilars market in the future include high costs of drugs, high cost of drug development with threat of failure, pricing pressures from regulators and insufficient and outdated health system.

The biosimilars market is segmented by type into monoclonal antibodies, insulin, erythropoietin, granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, other hormones and others. The monoclonal antibodies market was the largest segment of the biosimilars market segmented by type, accounting for 39.6% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the erythropoietin segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the biosimilars market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 28.2% during 2021-2026.

The biosimilars market is also segmented by application into oncology, chronic and autoimmune diseases, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, and other applications. The chronic and autoimmune diseases market was the largest segment of the biosimilars market segmented by application, accounting for 45.6% of the total in 2021. Going forward, infectious diseases segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the biosimilars market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2021-2026.

Western Europe was the largest region in the biosimilars market, accounting for 66.0% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the biosimilars market will be Africa and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 117.0% and 60.1% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 53.854% and 53.851% respectively.

The global biosimilars market is concentrated, with a small number of large players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 76.98% of the total market in 2021. The market concentration can be attributed to the high barriers to entry in terms of high costs associated with the research and development of pegfilgrastim biosimilars and the stringent regulations set up by the regulatory authorities.

Going forward the market is expected some fragmentation with the rising number of new entrants. Amgen was the largest competitor with 21.23% of the market, followed by Pfizer with 13.37%, Novartis AG with 10.13%, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. with 9.90%, Viatris with 7.37%, Biocon with 3.60%, Celltrion, Inc. with 3.24%, Coherus Biosciences with 4.17%, Elli Lilly and Company with 1.99%, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories with 1.98%.

The top opportunities in the biosimilars market segmented by type will arise in the monoclonal antibodies segment, which will gain $8,508.0 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the biosimilars market segmented by application will arise in the oncology segment, which will gain $6,889.0 million of global annual sales by 2026. The biosimilars market size will gain the most in the USA at $6,677.4 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the biosimilars market include focus on robust R&D activities for the development of effective and innovative drugs, focus on focus on M&A growth strategies, focus on establishing strategic partnerships, focus on increasing investments and focus on artificial intelligence.

Player-adopted strategies in the biosimilars market include strengthening product portfolio by new products launches, focusing on expansion strategies in different geographies and increasing research and development for new product development by collaborating with companies having same business.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the biosimilars companies to launch new products, invest in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), expand in emerging markets, scale up through merger and acquisition activity, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to participate in events and conferences, take initiatives to educate consumers, target high-growth application areas and increase strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Biosimilars Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction and Market Characteristics
6.1. General Market Definition
6.2. Summary
6.3. Market Segmentation By Type
6.3.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
6.3.2. Insulin
6.3.3. Erythropoietin
6.3.4. Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor
6.3.5. Other Hormones
6.3.6. Other Types
6.4. Market Segmentation By Application
6.4.1. Oncology
6.4.2. Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases
6.4.3. Growth Hormone Deficiency
6.4.4. Infectious Diseases
6.4.5. Other Applications

7. Major Market Trends
7.1. Robust Research & Development
7.2. Demand For Biosimilars In The Treatment Of Neutropenia
7.3. Growing Mergers And Acquisitions
7.4. Revised FDA Regulations To Facilitate Biosimilar Drug Development
7.5. Large Number Of Strategic Partnerships
7.6. Increasing Investments In Biosimilars Market
7.7. Use of Robots and AI

8. Global Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Million)
8.2.1. Market Drivers 2016 - 2021
8.2.2. Market Restraints 2016 - 2021
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Million)
8.3.1. Market Drivers 2021 - 2026
8.3.2. Market Restraints 2021 - 2026

9. Global Biosimilars Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Biosimilars Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)
9.2. Global Biosimilars Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

10. Biosimilars Market, Regional And Country Analysis
10.1. Global Biosimilars Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)
10.2. Global Biosimilars Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

Companies Mentioned

  • AbCellera

  • Adello Biologics

  • Alvotech

  • Amgen

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals

  • Astellas

  • Biocon Biologics

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • C-Bridge Capital

  • Celgene Corporation

  • Celltrion

  • ChrysCapital

  • Fresenius Kabi

  • Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd.

  • Hisun BioRay Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

  • Impax Laboratories

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals

  • Japanese JV

  • Kashiv Pharma

  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals

  • PAG

  • Pfenex

  • Pfizer Healthcare India

  • Samsung Bioepis

  • Sandoz

  • Shire Plc

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical

  • TetraGenetics

  • True North

  • Viatris Biosimilars Business

  • mAbxience

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpdfbu

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • 6 potential landing spots if Patrick Kane decides to move

    What would be the best landing spot for Patrick Kane if he chooses to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks?

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the